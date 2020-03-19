Coronavirus: Gin company Shane Warne to produce hand sanitizer until further notice | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML506acf075edf336f1b6bf1ef0e2cfe5b11% %MINIFYHTML506acf075edf336f1b6bf1ef0e2cfe5b12%

Shane Warne's gin company has halted production to produce hand sanitizer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

SevenZeroEight Gin is making medical grade alcohol hand sanitizer, with a statement saying the company agreed to "provide a continuous supply to two nominated hospitals in Western Australia at a cost."

"This is a challenging time for Australians and we must all do what we can to help our healthcare system combat this disease and save lives," said Warne, whose company will only produce hand sanitizer from March 17 until further notice. .

"I am happy that SevenZeroEight has the ability to make this change and encourage others to do the same."

Two of Warne's business partners are surgical specialists in Western Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had asked companies to produce medical supplies due to shortages and disruptions of supply chains abroad.