Coronavirus fears for exploited African fruit pickers from Italy | Italy

Turin, Italy – As northern Italy struggles to stem the spread of the coronavirus, fears rise in the south of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from Africa, who pick fruits and vegetables for a pittance and live in overcrowded camps and shanty towns.

Health infrastructure in the south is not as advanced as that in the north, and a large outbreak of infection could be devastating.

"Coronavirus cases have been increasing steadily in other regions of Italy in recent weeks," said public health expert Nino Cartabellotta. "There is a delay of around five days compared to the north, although we are witnessing the same growth curve across the country."

In the north, foreign farmworkers from Eastern Europe have returned to their home countries, choosing to risk poverty over disease, and there are no newcomers.

But fruit pickers in the south are trapped in camps, often without water and electricity, and facing exploitation.

Italy is not alone.

Migrant workers are exploited across the European Union, forced to work endless hours and denied the minimum wage or safety equipment, investigation for the shows of the EU Agency for Fundamental Rights.

Now, the coronavirus pandemic puts them even more at risk.

In 2016 Coldiretti, a group of farmers, estimated that there were around 120,000 migrant workers in Italy, mainly from Africa and Eastern Europe.

Some 2,500 African crop gatherers work on the Gioia Tauro plain in Calabria, a growing point in the south known for tangerines, oranges, olives, and kiwis and for being an infamous mafia fortress.

Agricultural employers often work with the "caporalate,quot;, an illegal employment system in which workers are exploited for little money.

Two weeks ago, the region had no known cases of coronavirus. Today, there are at least 169.

Last summer, the largest shantytown on the plain was closed. The Italian civil defense built a new camp with running water and electricity a few meters from the old informal settlement, but equipped it with only 500 beds.

This camp was disinfected on Sunday, after repeated calls from humanitarian associations and the city's mayor.

Although hygiene conditions are better than in nearby slums, it is almost impossible to implement highly recommended social distance measures.

A migrant farm worker walks in the old shanty town of San Ferdinando, near the infamous Mafia fortress of Rosarno. The informal settlement closed in 2019, but similar camps have recently emerged in the area (File: Elisa Oddone / Al Jazeera)

After the old shanty town was evacuated, its residents were not provided with alternative housing, except for a small tent camp, forcing many to search for new makeshift shelters elsewhere.

In the neighboring cities of Taurianova and Rizziconi, two overcrowded slums have emerged that house 200 people each. Migrants live in shacks made of cardboard, wood, plastic, and scrap metal.

Drinking water and electricity are nowhere to be found. Workers build makeshift toilets or simply relieve themselves in the fields.

"This requires immediate intervention by the authorities to put these people in conditions of safety and dignity." Francesco Piobbichi, who works with Mediterranean Hope CEI, a project led by the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy, told Al Jazeera. "These workers are key to filling supermarket shelves with fresh fruits and vegetables. We cannot deny them protection in the midst of the emergency.

"Our protracted attempt to dismantle slums now needs drastic acceleration. We are telling civil defense, the government and regional councils to provide these workers with a housing solution as soon as possible to prevent the spread of infection." .

There are some 35,000 empty houses on the agricultural plain. Aid agencies say that instead of investing in more camps, workers should be able to use these houses.

The hand sanitizer has been distributed in the settlements, said Andrea Tripodi, mayor of San Ferdinando, adding that he also managed to secure gloves and ended the purchase of cameras with a thermal scanning system to quickly identify people with fever, one of coronavirus symptoms.

"We certainly need more measures and other devices in the midst of this health emergency, also to prevent social tension from escalating," Tripodi said. "We are doing everything we can. We are also collecting soaps and shampoos to distribute to workers. But we were left alone."

Aid groups, meanwhile, are busy raising awareness.

"But it is really complex to explain to them that they need to wash their hands for about 25 seconds when they lack water in their settlements because the prefecture dismantled the illegal connection to their camp," said Piobbichi, adding that the current national blockade restricts movement. both humanitarian and migrant workers.

In the southern province of Foggia, 500 kilometers north of Gioia Tauro, thousands pick tomatoes, olives, asparagus, artichokes, and grapes on the country's largest agricultural plain.

"The situation has turned into a race against the clock," said Alessandro Verona, a health worker at the INTERSOS humanitarian group. "We expect a peak of the pandemic in Apulia towards the end of the month or early next month."

Apulia has more than 200 infected patients. But as in Calabria, no infection has yet been confirmed among migrant workers.

"We are carrying out general prevention activities in all the settlements. So far we have reached about 500 people. However, this is not enough."

In many of these settlements, water scarcity is common and in emergencies people turn to farm water

"The only effective preventive measure is to get these people out of the ghettos as soon as possible, especially the busiest. If not, we will face an unmanageable situation. But only the government and institutions are capable of such a thing," Verona said.

Workers are seen in Localita Torretta Antonacci, a former Rignano neighborhood. Thousands live here during the harvest seasons (Elisa Oddone / Al Jazeera)

In southern Campania, migrant workers are still gathering near large roundabouts of busy roads to meet with their bosses. The region now has more than 650 infected patients.

Jean d & # 39; Hainaut, cultural mediator for the anti-exploitation cooperative Dedalus, said that among the people his association supports, many expect their asylum applications to be completed, which means they lack a residence permit andnot accessing basic healthcare.

Italy grants residence permits to migrant workers who have contracts. But lengthy bureaucratic processes mean that permits are often late, often to their expiration. This process has been suspended amid the pandemic.

In November 2018, Italy approved the so-called "migration and security decree,quot; drafted by the former Italian interior minister and far-right leader of the League party, Matteo Salvini, a measure that it pushed hundreds of vulnerable asylum seekers onto the streets.

The document cracked down on asylum rights by abolishing "humanitarian protection," a residence permit issued to those who do not qualify for refugee status or subsidiary protection, but who were deemed vulnerable.

"More than 90 percent of the people we meet at roundabouts come from sub-Saharan countries in Africa. We are talking about a couple of hundred workers, although the numbers are difficult to pin down precisely," says D & # 39; Hainaut.

"We have been distributing a safety kit to workers for the past few years," he says. "This has turned out to be very useful, as it includes gloves, protective clothing made of paper and protective masks."

The agency decided to remain on the street to continue offering its services to migrant workers whose daily work means survival.

"Last Thursday, I only saw about 20 people waiting for recruiters. The information campaign has been successful. However, the demand for workers has also decreased. I have asked the municipality to help distribute food," said & # 39; Hainaut.

"This would further limit the presence of people on the street. I would feel calmer by telling workers to stay home and provide them with something to eat."

Antonello Mangano contributed reporting.