Coronavirus Fallout Poised Tp Push WGA and producers Contract Contract – Deadline

As the growing coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc in Hollywood, the WGA and AMPTP are frantically trying to solve as we discuss how to conduct the upcoming contract talks next week, and whether they should happen in the foreseeable future.

Everything is changing at the moment, but it seems that a consensus is emerging that the start of negotiations on March 23 on a new film and television contract will be promoted, at least for a couple of weeks, as we know.

Whether you see discussions about a new deal paused for the time being or the current contract expiring on May 1 is extended as the essentially closed industry continues to grapple with the consequences of COVID-19, it's what guild reps are up to. and producers are trying to settle on Thursday. As of this afternoon, there had been no official change to the announced plan for the two sides to meet on Monday, but there was a lot of activity. We have contacted the WGA and AMPTP for comments.

DGA health plan waives copays for coronavirus testing

However, things are hectic in this fluid situation and guild members await updates, it is clear that everyone at the top of WGA West and WGA East and the AMPTP led by Carol Lombardini realize that there cannot be negotiations like as usual. "Facing a possible new Great Depression, we are all sinking or swimming together right now," said a scribe near the brass of the guild as the mentality on either side of the table.

To that end, the near certainty of a WGA strike that hit Hollywood this year has practically turned into DOA, with writers already analyzing cuts in tough economic times, a collapsing stock market, and a pandemic. "The only extreme thing that someone who is thinking well is thinking right now is how to keep people getting paychecks, not picket lines," said another high-profile scribe.

One possible scenario at stake for the proposed talks is for all parties to meet remotely on Monday via Zoom for a teleconference to get things started according to the preset schedule.

However, several sources told us that even if that is the opening day move, enthusiasm for such a tactic was quite low among the negotiating teams.

"They should be in the room together," proclaimed a well-positioned executive near the producers 'side, citing what might work well for the writers' rooms at the moment, it will not work as well for their reps and Sherman Oaks. based on AMPTP. "There is a lot of history, good and bad, between the parties and the tension that the WGA goes to war over packaging," added the suitor on the corner, pointing to the guild's move to ask all members to reject their agents for the refusal of the Big 4. to sign a new Code of Conduct that prohibits established and profitable packaging practice.

While Zoom has become the tool of choice for any type of Hollywood working from home to curb the spread of COVID-19, there are security issues in using the popular teleconferencing app for confidential negotiations.

Also on the table this afternoon is a further away notion gaining a lot of traction in the AMPTP camp that the current three-year general contract will extend with the profits that the DGA achieved in its now-completed deal with the producers, which is still you have to go to full membership for approval.

With it all wrapped up earlier this month, just before concerns about the new coronavirus saw the series and movies stopped and the cast, crew and staff sent home, the new Directors Guild deal with AMPTP had big gains in waste transmission. In addition, Jon Avnet and Todd Holland co-chaired the DGA team, and Chief Negotiator and National Executive Director Russ Hollander closed the deal and suspended the contracts and increased the pension plan contribution.

While there are only weeks apart, the recent DGA negotiations and pending WGA talks are light years away in terms of the economic conditions of its members' employers.

The studies, which had accumulated record profits before the COVID-19 outbreak, can now lose billions. Its shares are plummeting, movie openings are delaying, movie and TV production has stopped, Broadway and theaters and theme parks have been closed and major sports and entertainment events have been canceled.

The unions' demands come from the amount of profits that the work of their members has generated for the media companies. Many of these gains are being wiped out by the consequences of the pandemic. Furthermore, the WGA's greatest influence on the negotiations has been the strike. That is not the case now, as the industry has already been hit by COVID-19, with all production halted.

The approach WGA and AMPTP take in this very unique coronavirus environment will set the stage for how negotiations are going for a new SAG-AFTRA agreement. Expected to follow the more militant example of the WGA, the current contract for the actors' union expires on June 30.

Stay tuned!