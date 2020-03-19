Coronavirus closes the tower of Las Vegas McCarran airport after an air traffic controller reportedly tested positive – Up News Info Los Angeles

The coronavirus continues to cause major problems worldwide, and on Wednesday night, one of the most important infrastructures in Las Vegas was affected by the global pandemic.

The McCarran Airport Tower in Las Vegas darkened Wednesday night after a driver tested positive for the coronavirus. An FAA spokesperson confirmed the news and made the following statement.

"The air traffic control tower at McCarran International Airport (LAS) in Las Vegas is temporarily closing as we ensure a safe work environment for air traffic controllers and technicians."

CORONAVIRUS CLOSES WITHOUT CITY: Las Vegas is closing all its non-essential businesses, including its casinos, for 30 days, starting today at noon. https://t.co/J9Rh8idrvQ – Up News Info Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 18, 2020

%MINIFYHTML721dbab4fe44fbeb2162a1d24c1b8a1611% %MINIFYHTML721dbab4fe44fbeb2162a1d24c1b8a1612%

The airport remained open with a different tower that took control of the airspace. McCarran International Airport remains open and will continue to operate at a reduced rate. The FAA says that security was never compromised because there are multiple backups. Radar approach control at the Las Vegas terminal is now airspace control, according to KHON.

On Tuesday, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak announced that all nonessential businesses will be closed for 30 days, including all casinos and gaming operations.