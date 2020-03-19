Coronavirus Care Donations Drop at San Jose Valley Care Medical Center – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML2bf8b00e338db3f7fbdfdaa2603f0f4711% %MINIFYHTML2bf8b00e338db3f7fbdfdaa2603f0f4712%

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – After spending a good part of last week watching people panic and clean the shelves of all the stores in the area, it was moving to see the Valley Medical Center Foundation come in San José and see otherwise.

In these strange times, kindness comes in all shapes, sizes, and quantities, as a donation of 40,000 latex gloves.

Kenny Tran makes the masks, which he realizes could have sold them and made a profit. "This is a time when our country needs us," said Tran. "And we as individuals must contribute to making our country safe."

This mass donation campaign began yesterday when Valley Medical tweeted: “We are accepting donations of critical supplies such as masks, hand sanitizers, sanitizing wipes, and more. Any quantity accepted and appreciated. "

That same day, IBM left 15,000 skins. And since then there has been a constant stream of selfless acts, both big and small, like an individual donating 50 n95 masks.

"If you can help, it's a good thing," said Hau Hau, who donated the masks.

Elizabeth Xie donated precious antibacterial wipes and a giant bottle of hand sanitizer.

"Why not? If you don't need it," Xie said, "You should donate it to the medical workers. They are literally soldiers. They are fighting for us."

Costco recently announced that it has stopped accepting returns of, among other things, wipes and disinfectant.

Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Vice President Cindy Chavez had a message for the hoarders.

"If you have any of these items that you can donate, it could save the life of a family member," Chavez said. "A neighbor's life, maybe yours."