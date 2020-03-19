Coronavirus: Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirms positive test | NBA News

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart confirmed he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Shortly after the Celtics announced Thursday that one of their players had tested positive, Smart posted a video on Twitter, revealing himself as the infected individual.

The 26-year-old said he is asymptomatic, but encouraged fans to practice social distancing to help protect themselves and others.

"So I just found out that I have tested positive for the coronavirus," said Smart. "I'm fine. I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms."

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I've been in quarantine since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 should be taken very seriously. I know it is a priority n. # 1 for the health experts of our nations, and we must run more tests as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV – marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

The Celtics said they are "waiting for more test results and will report them accordingly."

The Los Angeles Lakers have also confirmed that two of their players tested positive for the virus.

The Lakers conducted tests after the Brooklyn Nets announced Tuesday that four of their players had tested positive, and that the teams had played on March 10, two days before the NBA was suspended due to the pandemic.

"We learned today that two Lakers players tested positive," said a statement from the Lakers. "Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team doctor.

"All Lakers players and staff are asked to continue to observe the guidelines for self-quarantine and home shelter, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians, and maintain constant communication with the team."