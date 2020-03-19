Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders, Utah: Your Thursday Briefing

%MINIFYHTML45682f19d5d44dd6018f964db789090011% %MINIFYHTML45682f19d5d44dd6018f964db789090012%

Trump, who until this week had downplayed the outbreak, also invoked a war law that would allow the government to put pressure on the American industry to service to produce more medical supplies.

The Senate passed a separate aid package approved last week by the House that would provide paid leave, increased unemployment benefits and free tests, as well as food and health care aid. The president quickly signed the bill, which early estimates suggest could cost hundreds of billions of dollars.

Are here The latest updates and maps of the pandemic.

In other developments:

For the first time since the crisis began, China reported today that there are no new local infections. for the previous 24 hours. Experts have said it takes at least 14 days in a row without new infections for the outbreak to be considered.

New C.D.C. The data showed that almost 40 percent of hospitalized patients in the US USA they were between 20 and 54 years old. But the risk of dying was significantly higher in older people.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service said it would stop making arrests, except for those deemed "mission critical," until the crisis ends.

As school systems close in the US Administrators request guidance from the federal government.

The virus has now infected and killed more people in Europe, more than 82,000 cases and more than 3,400 deaths, than in China. "This is serious," Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said in a televised speech on Wednesday. "Take it seriously."

Australia will ban all foreign visitors from Friday. Canada and New Zealand have made similar requests.

Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan have reduced the number of cases with some success, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most parts of the world. Our charts show the pandemic's trajectory at various locations.

Russia has limited personal liberties in ways that reflect recent movements of the western democracies, but the measures also allow President Vladimir Putin to show a concerned public the effectiveness of a strong, centralized state. Russia, which announced its first coronavirus death today, reported 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but many Russians believe the actual total is much higher.

"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about a New York suburb with a particularly large group of infections.

Another angle: The United States Navy has given officers discretion to temporarily relax guidelines on hair length to help maintain social detachment.

