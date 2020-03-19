Coronavirus, Bernie Sanders, Utah: Your Thursday Briefing

(Do you want to receive this information by email? Here is the record).
We are covering the federal government's efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic, a promising milestone in Chinaand accusations of preferential treatment in tests in the United States and, lest we forget, today is the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere.
President Trump expands response to pandemic
The Trump administration asked Congress on Wednesday for $ 500 billion for direct payments to taxpayers and $ 500 billion in business loans, such as The federal government intensified its efforts to address the consequences of the coronavirus epidemic.
Trump, who until this week had downplayed the outbreak, also invoked a war law that would allow the government to put pressure on the American industry to service to produce more medical supplies.
The Senate passed a separate aid package approved last week by the House that would provide paid leave, increased unemployment benefits and free tests, as well as food and health care aid. The president quickly signed the bill, which early estimates suggest could cost hundreds of billions of dollars.
In other developments:
For the first time since the crisis began, China reported today that there are no new local infections. for the previous 24 hours. Experts have said it takes at least 14 days in a row without new infections for the outbreak to be considered.
New C.D.C. The data showed that almost 40 percent of hospitalized patients in the US USA they were between 20 and 54 years old. But the risk of dying was significantly higher in older people.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service said it would stop making arrests, except for those deemed "mission critical," until the crisis ends.
As school systems close in the US Administrators request guidance from the federal government.
The virus has now infected and killed more people in Europe, more than 82,000 cases and more than 3,400 deaths, than in China. "This is serious," Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany said in a televised speech on Wednesday. "Take it seriously."
Australia will ban all foreign visitors from Friday. Canada and New Zealand have made similar requests.
Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan have reduced the number of cases with some success, but the virus continues to spread rapidly in most parts of the world. Our charts show the pandemic's trajectory at various locations.
Russia has limited personal liberties in ways that reflect recent movements of the western democracies, but the measures also allow President Vladimir Putin to show a concerned public the effectiveness of a strong, centralized state. Russia, which announced its first coronavirus death today, reported 147 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but many Russians believe the actual total is much higher.
"The newspaper,quot;: Today's episode is about a New York suburb with a particularly large group of infections.
Another angle: The United States Navy has given officers discretion to temporarily relax guidelines on hair length to help maintain social detachment.
Weighing the size of a ransom
As entire sectors of the United States economy closed, Lawmakers are considering options that would dwarf the federal government's response to the 2008 financial crisis.
That crisis, which sent unemployment to 10 percent, focused on foreclosures and the banking sector, but this crisis is emerging in dozens of places. As a result, Washington is discussing proposals that could exceed $ 2 trillion.
World markets were mixed today. Here is the latest.
Go deeper: To understand what coronavirus bailouts could take, our senior economics correspondent analyzed the rationale for past programs.
Related: The Federal Reserve said Wednesday it would offer emergency loans to money market mutual funds. Calls abound for the central bank to do more.
Closer look: A photographer in New York has been documenting the anxious purchase of emergency supplies and other economic activities related to the virus.
Another angle: The Times has a new information center for questions about your money, including financial strategies and information about government benefits and free services.
Do you need proof? Help to be an A-lister
With little evidence in the US. USA, Politicians, celebrities and N.B.A. The teams have obtained evidence of coronavirus without showing symptoms or having had known contact with an infected person, leading to allegations of preferential treatment.
On Wednesday, it was announced that two members of the United States House had tested positive: Mario Diaz-Balart, a Florida Republican, and Ben McAdams, a Utah Democrat.
Another angle: Seven members of a family in New Jersey contracted the virus. Grace Fusco, 73, died Wednesday, hours after the death of her son and five days after her daughter, a relative said.
Advice: The world has changed a lot in the past few weeks. We have answers to common questions about everyday life, health, money, politics, science, and travel.
If you have some time, it's worth it
Reflecting on African American art
For the past 20 years, A vanguard of black artists has helped define the 21st century.
The Times asked 35 creators of film, art, television, music, books, and more to talk about work that has inspired them. Included are essays by Kerry Washington on Beyoncé, Ta-Nehisi Coates on Kendrick Lamar, and Oprah Winfrey on Toni Morrison.
This is what is happening the most.
Dwindling path for Sanders: As some Democrats ask Bernie Sanders to end his presidential campaign, the Vermont senator has not said when he will make an announcement about his future. He suggested Wednesday that his only target should be a pandemic.
Utah earthquake: At 5.7 magnitude, the earthquake was the strongest to hit the state since 1992. The Mayor of Salt Lake City called it "the last thing we need right now."
China's confidence: Western media once served as a useful tool for Beijing. But China is now looking to shape its own narrative, kick journalists out and further distance itself from the world, writes our columnist.
Snapshot: Above, a photo of the moon taken in 1971 by Alfred Worden. While his fellow Apollo 15 crew members roamed the lunar surface, Major Worden spent three days in orbit operating a pair of cameras to map the terrain of the moon. He died Wednesday at age 88.
What we are seeing: The Shedd Aquarium Twitter feed in Chicago, which follows the adventures of Edward and Annie, Rockhopper penguins who were allowed to explore the empty aquarium. "The tapping of his feet wandering around the exhibits is just the break from the news he needed," says Remy Tumin of the Briefings team. (Other aquariums and zoos are also coming to social media.)
Now a break from the news
Cook: The key to this black bean soup should be generously seasoned and mashed in moderation. A batch makes 10 servings. (In her guide to storing her pantry, Melissa Clark recommends having dry, canned beans on hand.)
Watch: Our reviewer recommends 12 true crime documentaries on Netflix.
Read: Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's "The Gift of Forgiveness,quot; is on the combined hardcover fiction and fiction ebook list.
Smarter life: Can I go to the supermarket? (Yes.) Can I eat at a restaurant? (Please, no.) Can friends and family visit me? (Maybe). We answered your questions about social distancing.
And now for the backstory on …
California "shelter-in-place,quot; order
We spoke to Thomas Fuller, our San Francisco office chief, about the "shelter in place,quot; order in the Bay Area, which requires people to stay home except for essential activities.
Why is the Bay Area the first place in the United States with such strict restrictions?
Health officials gathered here because they saw cases accelerate. I think there was a real fear that if they did not do so now, they would lose any opportunity to mitigate the severity of the outbreak.
What exactly does "shelter in place,quot; mean?
It is much broader than previous California restrictions, which were governor's guidelines that allowed schools to be open, to be decided locally. Bars, clubs and wineries had closed, but not restaurants. And they didn't close businesses or offices.
This restriction means: Everyone stays home, unless you are doing something essential.
You used to be in Southeast Asia. How does this compare to the controls there?
The United States is a very individualistic society, built on the idea of these individual rights. So this is a great test not only for the San Francisco Bay Area, but also for the United States: the question is: will people in the United States sacrifice individual freedom for the good of the community?
Asian societies are based more on the group, the collective. That is why these types of measures are more accepted there.
How does California take care of its homeless populations?
Homeless people have a horrible double vulnerability. There is a Washington state study that found that 30 percent of homeless people have lung disease before any discussion of the coronavirus, making them highly vulnerable. Second, we have reported that in some shelters on the west coast, beds are less than two feet apart. Experts have recommended being six feet away from people.
