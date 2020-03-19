Coronavirus Baby Boom? Run With Condoms – Up News Info Detroit

%MINIFYHTML5963ae217316a0b609ba8208986a064811% %MINIFYHTML5963ae217316a0b609ba8208986a064812%

– If history has taught us anything, during a disaster when people are home with more free time, there is a correlation with an increase in baby births nine months later. Just like Hurricane Sandy.

In a Miami Herald article, given that millions of Americans are home from the Coronavirus, social estrangement, at least at home, may not be on some people's minds.

Amid shortages of supplies, a key factor that could have an effect on this is the existence of condoms. This concern comes from the shortage of condoms in China. During the coronavirus outbreak, rumors spread in China that they encouraged using condoms on their fingers to stop the spread of the virus.

Asia is also the world's leading provider of condoms, and any shortages in production could have global implications, the Miami Herald article said.

Along with a shortage of basic supplies like toilet paper, there are reports of an increase in condom sales in the United States.

Even Dr. Oz has entered the conversation, in a recent interview with TMZ, saying that sex relieves tension.

In a Fox Business article, Dr. Kevin Kathrotia of Millennium Neonatology said:

"It's going to happen. It's probably the biggest baby boom we've ever seen," said North Carolina-based Kathrotia. "Every time there is a threat from a hurricane, there is a little baby boom."

"Everyone is home," he continued. "Those who already have children are less likely to have a child, but those who marry without children: there will be nine children in nine months, I can assure you."

