Convicts of Delhi bus gang rape to be hanged on Friday: Lawyer | India News

Four men convicted of the 2012 gang rape and murder of a New Delhi student are slated to be executed on Friday, the victim's lawyer said after a court dismissed a last-minute request to delay the executions.

The attack on Jyoti Singh on a city bus, which caused international outrage and led to protests across the country, revealed an alarming rate of sexual violence in India.

"The court rejected their request and said they had exhausted all their legal rights. The executions will take place on Friday at the scheduled time," Singh's lawyer Seema Kushwaha told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this month, a Delhi court issued death warrants setting March 20 as the date for the execution of those convicted at the city's Tihar prison.

"The executions are scheduled for 5:30 am local time on Friday in the gallows area," jail spokesman Raj Kumar said.

"The hangman has been performing dummy hangings, essentially to check the strength of the ropes," he said.

Three of the convicts had their last meetings with family members, during which they collapsed heartbrokenly, local media reported.

Singh, a 23-year-old medical student, was gang-raped and seriously injured on a moving bus in the Indian capital on December 16, 2012. She died almost two weeks later in a Singapore hospital.

'Without legal recourse'

At Thursday's hearings, the Supreme Court and a court of first instance rejected requests by the convicts' attorneys to stop the executions.

"There are no pending legal remedies in any court and the requests for mercy have been rejected by the president, so there is no impediment to executions," prosecutor Irfan Ahmed said.

Singh's mother, Asha Devi, welcomed the ruling and said that "her daughter's soul will finally rest in peace."

The events occurred amid dramatic scenes outside the trial court where the wife of one of the convicts threatened to commit suicide.

The convicts used all possible maneuvers to delay executions, taking turns presenting repeated petitions.

Earlier this week, the families of the convicts asked President Ram Nath Kovind to demand euthanasia, saying they could not bear the humiliation and injustice of being hanged.

In India, nearly 400 people are under sentence of death., but so far, no one has been executed since 2015.