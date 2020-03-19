Conan O & # 39; Brien will return to the air with an iPhone from home

NEW YORK, NY. – With iPhones and Skype, Conan O & # 39; Brien returns to the air.

%MINIFYHTMLf517b4e8b9394be4800d63bc378fe0e711% %MINIFYHTMLf517b4e8b9394be4800d63bc378fe0e712%

The nightly presenter said he will resume releasing new episodes of TBS's "Conan,quot; on March 30. His staff will remain at home, and the show will be improvised along with O & # 39; Brien on an iPhone and invited via Skype.

"This won't be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt," O & # 39; Brien said on Twitter.

Nightly shows have shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic to avoid gathering live audiences and large television crews. Some hosts have pumped web videos.

Jimmy Fallon has produced 10-minute shows "At Home,quot; for NBC's "Tonight,quot;. In one episode, he made a video chat with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Jimmy Kimmel and David Spade gave monologues from their homes. On Monday, Stephen Colbert delivered a 10-minute monologue from his bathtub in a segment that was added to an episode that was otherwise a repeat of CBS's "The Late Show,quot;.

However, O & # 39; Brien is the first to attempt to remotely mount a complete transmission from home.

"The quality of my work will not decline because that is not technically possible," joked O & # 39; Brien in a statement.

For most people, the coronavirus only causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

___

Associated Press receives support for health and science coverage from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute Department of Scientific Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.