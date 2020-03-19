Conan O & # 39; Brien has some useful tricks for toilet paper life just for you

Conan O & # 39; Brien has you covered.

On Thursday, the nightly host shared his life hack to save toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wishing to alleviate any anxiety his fans of Team Coco might have, he Conan host broke down the "useful,quot; and unconventional ways that viewers can improvise.

"I thought maybe I could be of some help by offering a life hack," Conan began. "A lot of people are concerned about toilet paper. People go to stores and it seems they want more toilet paper than they could use in a 6-year period if they had continuous diarrhea. And now it's gone. It's all gone, and the people are panicking. "

"I am here to assure you that there are many things around the house that you can use in place of toilet paper that work just as well," he continued. For his first hack, the funny man pulled out a long CVS receipt and joked, "This is for six Tik Tacs I bought. I never threw them away because I knew this day would come."