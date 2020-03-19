Conan O & # 39; Brien has some useful tricks for toilet paper life just for you

Conan O & # 39; Brien has you covered.
On Thursday, the nightly host shared his life hack to save toilet paper amid the coronavirus pandemic. Wishing to alleviate any anxiety his fans of Team Coco might have, he Conan host broke down the "useful,quot; and unconventional ways that viewers can improvise.
"I thought maybe I could be of some help by offering a life hack," Conan began. "A lot of people are concerned about toilet paper. People go to stores and it seems they want more toilet paper than they could use in a 6-year period if they had continuous diarrhea. And now it's gone. It's all gone, and the people are panicking. "
"I am here to assure you that there are many things around the house that you can use in place of toilet paper that work just as well," he continued. For his first hack, the funny man pulled out a long CVS receipt and joked, "This is for six Tik Tacs I bought. I never threw them away because I knew this day would come."
Next on his list were Valpak coupons and he proudly showed off his growing collection. "Also, we all have these in the house: Valpak. Valpak coupons. I know you never really use them," he said as he opened the coupons. "Now look at that, you can clean yourself with colorful coupons."
So the comedian got creative. "You probably have some stocks in the house that are not worth as much as they used to be," Conan said as he held up a package of stock certificates. "These are mainly stocks that I bought for Carnival Cruise Line."
Recognizing how worthwhile his delivery was, he added: "That laugh was too harsh and too long. I apologize."
For those who don't have that many paper products, Conan offered a solution: "You can wear souvenir shirts, shirts that someone gave you, you don't value them. You hate them. You can't get rid of them." Taking a "Conan San Diego 2019,quot; T-shirt from his hiding place, he continued: "I have thousands of these. So, I've been cleaning my ass with these 24/7." Conan also noted that keepsake baseball caps work well too and gave a demonstration of how to do it.
After his exhaustive list of toilet paper alternatives, Conan made sure to alert viewers to what products they should avoid. "One thing I wouldn't recommend: Marshmallow Peeps. Trust me, it's not nice and you end up feeling bad for the chick."
Before wrapping up the video, Conan released one more item that could be useful. "Pretentious coffee table books," he said as he held up a portrait book of Willem De Kooning. "I've had this on my coffee table for nine years. I don't know who Kooning is! What's that? That's not art! Wipe your butt with it."
Check out all of Conan's innovative toilet paper tricks in the video above!
