Companies limit existing supplies, Amazon says they will only accept, ship essential products – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Supermarket chains are further limiting high-demand products in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Items like hand sanitizer, Lysol, and even canned soup are being capped in supermarkets across the country.

Amazon is the largest company that announces a change in its products.

The e-commerce giant says they are pausing normal shipments and will only ship essential supplies, including cleaning, medical and household supplies.

