Colorado orders all schools to close March 23-April 17 to curb coronavirus

Governor Jared Polis ordered the four-week closure of all public and private schools in Colorado on Wednesday, intensifying the state's fight to limit the spread of the new coronavirus through close contact.

The Governor's Executive Order suspends all in-person learning Monday through April 17, and mandates Colorado charter and school districts to do their utmost to provide alternative learning opportunities while taking into account the needs of their communities.

Polis also adopted guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA And it banned gatherings of 10 or more people, including sporting events, concerts, parades, fairs, church gatherings, and more.

"We are acting boldly and quickly together to protect the health and safety of all Coloradoans," Polis said in a statement. "Science and data tell us that this will get worse before it gets better. We are in this together and the state is taking the necessary steps to stop the spread of this disease. "

The Polis order also directs the commissioner of education to issue a guide to support school systems as they help families access alternative learning, according to a state press release.

"Protecting the health of all Coloradoans is our top priority, and moving to online learning and other ways to support learning at home is absolutely the right thing to do," said Commissioner of Education Katy Anthes. "We know that school leaders, educators, and families will have many questions about how to support their students' learning at home during this unprecedented time."

Polis has already ordered the state's downhill ski resorts, as well as bars, gyms, theaters and casinos, and restaurants limited to serving only take-out and delivery orders. Colorado residents have been urged to avoid crowds and, when possible, stay home.

The governor's order on Wednesday also extended the closure of the ski areas until April 6.

At a press conference on Wednesday morning, Polis laid the groundwork for Wednesday's tough close and told the public, "While schools may return this year, it is increasingly unlikely."

Dozens of school districts across the state have already closed, choosing to extend existing spring breaks to align with social distancing rules, and some use the break to make an impromptu shift to remote learning.

Jeffco Public Schools was on its second day of remote learning on Wednesday, while Denver Public Schools took the week to discover how to provide an equitable education to students without resources like computers or internet access at home.

With Xfinity offering families free Wi-Fi for now, DPS Superintendent Susana Cordova said earlier this week that authorities were seeking to provide education via smartphones, paper worksheets, and packages, or to approach to see whether public access television could be used for teaching. children trapped at home.

On Tuesday, the Colorado teachers union asked the state to order the closure of all schools to reduce the risk of spreading the highly contagious virus.

State testing and accountability measures for K-12 schools were also canceled Tuesday with the intention of allowing instructors to focus on teaching their students in a dramatically different environment and environment.

Prior to the governor's term, Superintendent Rick Lovato of the East Otero School District in La Junta said he was still unable to commit to online learning since the southeastern district of Colorado "was not an online school system."

The state is working on orientation to support schools and students that will be available soon, according to the state press release.