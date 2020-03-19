Colorado has 33 new cases of coronavirus, including six more hospitalizations

Colorado health officials announced Wednesday that 33 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus, with six more patients hospitalized, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 216.

According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, more than 2,300 people have been evaluated, even though authorities acknowledge that the number of positive cases is likely much higher than their numbers indicate. A total of 26 people are hospitalized, and two people have died in the state.

Denver's 33 positive cases represent the majority in a Colorado county, but Eagle, Gunnison and Pitkin counties have significantly higher per capita rates, state data shows. Twenty of the state's 64 counties now have at least one case, while COVID-19's total positive rate is 3.8 cases per 100,000 people.

Tests so far have failed to keep pace with the number of people reporting symptoms, state health officials have acknowledged.

Eagle County health officials said in a press release Wednesday that they expect to see hundreds, if not thousands, of cases in the mountain community. Authorities recommended that visitors and tourists stay away from Eagle County, and instituted an order limiting the meetings to no more than 10 people, as they urged people to stay home.

