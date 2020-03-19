Colorado anti-abortion group sues if signatures fail to vote

One of the sponsors of an electoral initiative to ban late-term abortions in Colorado has sued the Office of the Secretary of State for longer to collect signatures.

However, the group will only move forward with the lawsuit if the signatures provided are insufficient to qualify for the November vote, according to attorney Suzanne Staiert, a former undersecretary of state.

Organizers of the expiration date too late have also called on the Office of the Secretary of State to give them more time than the 15-day cure period assigned to obtain valid signatures due to coronavirus concerns, the campaign told your followers in an email.

If the measure hits the ballot, voters will be asked to decide whether the state should ban abortions at 22 weeks or more.

Expiration date too late Co-sponsor Giuliana Day filed the lawsuit March 4 in Denver District Court, the same day the campaign released approximately 137,624 signatures. They must have 124,632 valid signatures to vote. The lawsuit was first reported by the Colorado Times Recorder.

The group will have 15 days to collect additional signatures if the Secretary of State says it does not have enough.

The lawsuit argues that the office's deadlines conflict with the Colorado Constitution. The campaign wants to be able to circulate the petitions until August 3, the constitutional deadline for initiative petitions that will be presented for the November elections, according to the complaint. But Colorado law requires that petitions be filed within six months after the titles are fixed and no later than three months and three weeks before an election, in the case of Deadline too late, March 4. .

The Secretary of State's Office said it was unable to comment on pending litigation.

The Colorado Secretary of State's Office notified the campaign Wednesday that officials would conduct a "line-by-line,quot; signature verification, to be completed by April 3, spokesman Steve Hurlbert said. That analysis is triggered when a random sample of signatures indicates that the verified total will land between 90% and 110% of the required number.