Coach David Coldwell says fighters can & # 39; close the gap & # 39; of his rivals by staying in optimal condition Boxing News

Coach Dave Coldwell warned his boxers not to let their fitness levels drop, even though their fights were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Coach David Coldwell says wrestlers can "bridge the gap,quot; with their rivals by staying in optimal condition for great opportunities when the sport finally returns.

The British Boxing Board of Control has canceled all public tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing it to postpone a series of events until the governing body makes a new decision in April.

But Coldwell has continued to monitor the training of his fighters, including rising contender Jordan Gill and exciting prospect Hopey Price, and believes his commitment will be rewarded when boxing restarts.

"It is easy to let this affect us and make us fall into a pause, to be negative and simply pessimistic that nothing will improve, but eventually things will change," said the Sky Sports expert.

"The world will press the reset button and then we will start again. We as coaches and fighters have the opportunity to close the gap. I have two boys here who are at different levels, but there are fighters who are higher up the hierarchical order. than they, the champions, the other contenders.

"Now there will be, because it is human nature, other fighters who will loosen up, overeat, indulge, and just think 'What's the point?' We can all keep a positive attitude, but it's human nature and since wrestlers are going to do that it gives other fighters opportunities, if they keep fit, they keep track of themselves, there is a gap and they can bridge that gap as much as you can. You have to turn negativity into something positive.

"When Eddie Hearn, or other boxers, or promoters pick up the phone and say we have the green light, they are going to want to set up an appointment as soon as possible. If you say, 'I can't do it because I'm two overweight, I'm five weeks to lose weight before entering camp, then your chance is gone.

"You should take the opportunity and I am encouraging my boys, but not these two, the boys that I manage and are coached by other coaches, everyone should be ready, everyone should stay in shape and keep up to date. It is difficult, but in Ultimately it is difficult for everyone, and it is much more difficult for many more people in different jobs. "

Gill, the former WBA international featherweight title holder, was due to fight later this month, while undefeated Price would return in April.

But Coldwell says the duo can be inspired by people like pound-for-pound star Saul & # 39; Canelo & # 39; Alvarez, who sharpened his skills in the gym after his only career loss to Floyd Mayweather.

"I always want to adapt and teach them new things. We as coaches have to adapt and evolve. You have to add things to your own game," Coldwell said.

"When a fighter has to reduce a lot of weight, you have to modify the training so that he feels every day. Without pressure of dates and weights, you have time to work on things. We have the time that is necessary, so that we can work on things new, add new things to the game.

Floyd Mayweather sent & # 39; Canelo & # 39; to his only professional defeat in September 2013

"You look at fighters like Canelo. He was a very, very good fighter, he was surpassed by Floyd Mayweather, but he took things from that, added things to them and every fight he's having, he's adding new things. It works at the top level as well that young fighters like these, you have Jordan at 25, you have Hopey at 20, they have a lot of time to learn and develop. You have to take advantage of the time you want.