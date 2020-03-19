CLOCK: The live debate with Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher | Football news

















To view the discussion, simply click or tap the video above starting at 7 p.m.

To view the discussion, simply click or tap the video above starting at 7 p.m.

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher join Kelly Cates for a two-hour special: Watch The Debate live for free on our digital platforms.

%MINIFYHTMLb2c0a2bfc09f0f574cef75be982cbb6711% %MINIFYHTMLb2c0a2bfc09f0f574cef75be982cbb6712%

With the soccer season on hold due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Sky Sports will host five extended editions of The Debate this week from 7 to 9 pm every night with guests including experts, soccer managers, players and those who have been at the forefront of Organizing domestic play.

Tonight's guests are the dynamic duo Neville and Carragher, who will be filled with insight and analysis at an extraordinary time for the sporting and economic landscape across the globe.

To view the discussion, simply click or tap the video above starting at 7 p.m.