Cleaning: Scottish whiskey makers now distill hand gel | Scotland News

Glasgow, UK – Scotland's ability to make (and consume) alcohol like Scotch whiskey may be globally recognized, but Scottish distilleries are joining the fight against the coronavirus pandemic today.

Responding to the global shortage of hand sanitizer, which has seen sterile supermarket shelves in Scotland and the UK as demand outstripped supply, some Scottish alcohol manufacturers have started a new form of alcohol production that, a few days, it would have been ridiculous. .

"This idea didn't even have 24 hours," said Andrew Mackenzie, owner of Verdant Spirits, before he decided to switch from gin production to hand sanitizer earlier this week, following requests from local caregivers in Dundee, this from Scotland.

Mackenzie, who represents half of Verdant Spirits' father-daughter partnership, told Al Jazeera that one of the immediate challenges of this abrupt turnaround included the supply of hydrogen peroxide, which he managed to quickly remedy after publishing an appeal by the ingredient on Facebook.

After initially launching a crowdfunding campaign to cover the costs of his emergency business, he added: "The plan right now is that we will produce an initial batch of 400 liters of hand sanitizer this week, which needs to rest for a while, so it will probably be available early next week. "

Mackenzie's efforts to boost local production of these quick-drying alcohol-based gels, which she is supplying to nursing homes in Dundee, comes at a time when millions of Britons have rushed to stock up on medicines and food to as families are closed.

Medical experts have been actively encouraging people to keep their hands clean as a way to curb transmission of the virus, which, like influenza, spreads from person to person in the vicinity.

The first cases of the disease caused by the new coronavirus, COVID-19, often characterized by a persistent new cough and fever, began in Wuhan, China in December, but quickly spread to other parts of the world, such as Europe and Europe. . U.S. Most people who become infected will recover, but deaths have been reported, largely among the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions.

In Scotland, other distillation experts have also been looking to extend a helping hand.

Fiona Walsh of Redcastle Gin and Lewis Scothern of Distillutions Micro Distillery, both based in Arbroath, on the Scottish North Sea coast, have teamed up to produce hand gel for their local community.

"We made our first batch on Friday and gave it away on Saturday, free of charge, to the neediest locations," Walsh told Al Jazeera.

Antibacterial hand sanitizer has been in high demand since the coronavirus outbreak began (Reuters)

Scothern added that he was able to use "residual alcohol,quot; that would normally be destroyed to produce more disinfectant over the weekend.

"We have been using glycerin as a moisturizing aid, a little bit of coloring to make it pink and elderflower scent to make it smell good," continued Scothern, who described her switch from making spirits to hand gel as "crazy."

Other challenges for distilleries seeking to manufacture disinfectant is the current duty to be paid for the alcohol used in the production of the gel.

However, Mackenzie, Walsh and Scothern are determined to do their part in a time of crisis, even if the long-term costs of doing so remain a potential barrier to future production.

"We have been awarded the contract to produce the gin for the House of Commons," said Mackenzie.

"That's where we've been concentrating for the past few months. But on Monday morning I was told that the launch of the House of Commons was postponed indefinitely (due to COVID-19), which left me quite depressed."

And now that you are producing hand sanitizer?

"It is completely strange, but it is great that we can help," he added.

