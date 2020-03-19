Clare Crawley will likely get new bachelorette contestants

Clare Crawleythe season of High school is on hold due to coronavirus concerns, and the heist may work in his favor.
Clare, the new season 16 star who previously appeared in season 18 of The Bachelor, seasons one and two of Bachelor in Paradise and in Bachelor Winter Games, appeared on the host for a long time Chris HarrisonLive Instagram and chatted about the situation surrounding his season. During the discussion, the presenter apparently confirmed that the casting situation remains fluid as the show remains in limbo.
"Chances are, everyone can put their lives on hold and come back again is very rare. So yeah, we're still picking, so if you have someone you think is great for this beautiful woman," Chris said. . Harrison told viewers about the production parenthesis.
Chris Harrison said it is up in the air whether the cast will have entirely new faces or a mix of newcomers and newcomers, it depends on everyone's schedule after production resumes.
High school The cast was previously revealed on the Facebook page of the ABC show. Therefore, the more than 30 men, who were mostly younger than the 38-year-old reality star, probably won't be the contestants hoping to get a Clare rose.
Clare previously said she hopes people will still show up to join the cast by giving the parentheses. "I feel like since we have a break on the show right now, I don't think it's too late to send people," she said in another Instagram session.
Clare is the oldest contestant to direct High school and said he believes his age will be an asset on his journey. "For me, it's just more years under my belt, more learning and knowing what I want, what I don't want," he said of his age when his casting was announced in Good morning america.
ABC previously announced a cast that included Tyler Cameronfriend of Matt James. Meet the original cast below.
High school It previously premiered in May 2020.
