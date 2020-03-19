Ciara and Russell Wilson along with the rest of the family have fun in quarantine thanks to Tik Tok

%MINIFYHTML5c729356a12111e24219c5f69666f29111% %MINIFYHTML5c729356a12111e24219c5f69666f29112%

#Roommates, as #QuarantineLife continues to be our current reality, many flock to social media to pass the time and entertain themselves, this includes some of our favorite celebrities. Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with the rest of their adorable family, recently posted a cute video proving the dance craziness that occurs at Tik Tok.

When you're forced to stay inside, you must find creative ways to have fun and keep the party going, even if it means tackling the viral dance challenges of social media. Ciara and Russell Wilson are the latest celebrities to use Tik Tok as a way to find the silver lining in the sober times we are going through today.

The Wilson family has been known to provide us with incredibly cute and healthy content that makes us scream # FamilyGoals, but this time they could have outdone themselves.

By posting to the Tik Tok social media platform, the Wilson family seemed to be having fun dancing around their (incredibly large) kitchen.

However, this is just one of the ways that time passes during coronavirus blockade. Earlier this week, Ciara and Russell promised a million meals to those in need by donating meals to local food banks in Seattle.

"This global pandemic, the coronavirus, is changing the world second by second, minute by minute," Wilson said in a video shared on Twitter. “People are losing loved ones, the elderly and the young, intermediate people. People are losing jobs. So we've decided to partner with our local Seattle food bank, Seattle Food Lifeline, and we're going to donate a million meals. "

Roommates, what do you think about this?