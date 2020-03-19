Ciara and more stars take over TikTok with their dance moves

When in doubt, dance.

As celebrities continue indoors during the coronavirus outbreak, they are finding new ways to entertain themselves, and us, let's be honest. Enter TikTok, the bustling app that is producing more and more addictive and fun content. (If you've lost hours of your day due to endless scrolling, you're not alone.)

Thursday, Ciara and her growing belly made her TikTok debut alongside her husband Russell Wilson and their adorable little ones in a video that will get fans to play in their pajamas.

Since Justin Bieber to LizzoThese stars are nailing the latest TikTok trends, one dance party in the living room at once: