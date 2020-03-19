Chronology of the upcoming arrival of patients with coronaviruses still uncertain – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) – For weeks now, Bay Area leaders and health officials have been warning of a next wave of coronavirus patients that will exceed the responsiveness of our healthcare system. As for when that might happen is still hard to say.

"Everything we know, from our epidemiologists and our experts, tells us that in a matter of days we will have serious limitations in the provision of medical services to those who need help," San José Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday by the morning. You are talking about the time when this crisis really begins to unfold in local hospitals. It is a disaster that, for now, can be difficult to see coming, even though it has already overturned millions of lives.

"Sacrifice and complying with people with this difficult advice is difficult because they cannot see the impact at this time," says Dr. Rohan Radhakrishna of Contra Costa Regional Medical Center. If you're skeptical and don't see the impact on your community, look at Italy. "

"Basically, we're a couple of weeks behind Italy," explains UC Berkeley's Art Reingold. "So based on that approach, one would say that you will start to see a substantial increase in the next 2-3 weeks."

Reingold is an infectious disease expert at UC Berkeley. He says Italy and the United States may not be a perfect comparison, but basic math suggests a course similar enough for the spread of the virus. There are, of course, uncertainties. Our lack of evidence means that we are largely guessing the number of cases in the United States and where we might be in another week or so.

"So it is certainly possible that extrapolating from Italy is not entirely correct, and that one can begin to see a substantial increase next week," says Reingold. "So I wouldn't rule that out."

However, there are some factors that may be beneficial to the public. The steps everyone is taking to distance themselves from the potentially infected will undoubtedly slow the spread of the virus.

"When can we show him how many lives we save?" Radhakrishna asks. "It will be comparative mathematics after the fact."

This is because the effectiveness of social distancing is as difficult to predict as the current spread of the virus. Almost every part of this equation is a variable.

"I know it is frustrating when people get comfort from the meteorologist when they predict when we are going to have a storm," says Radhakrishna. "It is difficult for a geologist to know when we are going to have an earthquake. But we know that this is spreading, it is going to increase, it has been increasing exponentially. You have to accept his word."