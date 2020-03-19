Chrissy Teigen jokes with crabs in a fun family photo

Chrissy Teigen He took to Instagram on Wednesday to share an adorable family photo.

The sweet snapshot showed John Legend posing with her two children Moon (3) and Miles (1) The little lady wore a blue and white swimsuit, while the father-son duo wore blue swimsuits with a crab print.

"I have crabs," Teigen joked, captioning the post.

Many of his followers laughed at the legend.

"The best crabs to have,quot; Married at first sight& # 39; s Jamie Otis wrote in the comments section.

"Crabtacular,quot; added the famous chef Roblé Ali.

Others, however, were more focused on Legend's abs.

"Omg Yas JOHN !!!!" celebrity stylist Scotty Cunha wrote in the comments section.

"John is a baby,quot;, comedian Lee Newton also added about Persons2019 "The Sexiest Man Alive,quot;.

This was not the only precious photo that Teigen shared on the social network. The cookbook author also posted a photo of her hugging on the sofa with her children.