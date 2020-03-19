Chris Brown's baby mom, Ammika Harris, reveals the pain and suffering she went through to take this amazing photo

Ammika Harris, who gave birth to her baby, Aeko, about four months ago, returned to work as an Instagram model for various brands.

Chris Brown's ex-girlfriend is currently in Germany with her baby. The young woman recently went to social media, where she posted a sexy photo in a fitted bustier while resting on the floor.

In the photo, Ammika flaunts her killer curves and has her massive cleavage on full display. Through the legend, Ammika explained that her breasts were surrounded by needles and pins for filming.

She said, "Let me say this, that pose seems so easy, but it WAS NOT. I had needles around my boobs. But I had a lot of fun with the outfit. ❤️🥰"

She added: "We actually add material so my breasts don't sag."

A fan had this reaction: “You seem so zen and relaxed all the time, do you ever lose a lot of character? You are an absolute doll. But I need to see more of my baby Aeko ol lol. It is only light to see. ❤️❤️❤️ I'm sending you to love guys. "

Another commenter said, "Loll, I have always had small tits after pregnancy and when giving birth, my tits never really shrunk, although they are not huge. I have to be careful on certain tops now," like the top of my shoulder strap. I can't imagine your fight in that strapless top.

This sponsor said, "Omg, I see the needles 😭😧 why were there needles ?! You're smoking by the way. 😍🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️”

Because Germany's borders have been closed for 30 days, Chris is unable to travel to Germany to see his son and a source said this is how he feels about the matter: "This is not easy for Chris because right now You don't know exactly when you will be able to see your son again. First, there was the ban on traveling to the US, and now the EU has completely closed its borders so that you cannot visit there for at least a month. "

The person said Hollywood life: “Chris is doing his best to stay strong. He approaches Ammika and sees Aeko that way. And she sends him videos and pictures all day, and it's not the same as hugging (Aeko). "

The friend concluded: "Ammika is still modeling, and has been doing photo shoots for Fashion Nova in Germany, and Chris has just finished his tour, so he is enjoying some downtime, but is always working on something behind scene,quot;.

It will take a while for the family to get together.



