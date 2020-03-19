Chloe Bennet criticizes Donald Trump "disgusting,quot; for calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; in a long letter

%MINIFYHTMLfa0d92b7819a4b4979579edb9e3672f611% %MINIFYHTMLfa0d92b7819a4b4979579edb9e3672f612%

Like many others, Chloe Bennet was not very happy to hear the President referring to the Coronavirus as the "Chinese virus,quot;. Donald Trump demonstrated his racist tendencies once again when he turned to his favorite platform, Twitter, to intentionally emphasize the roots of the Pandemic that is currently spreading worldwide by renaming the virus entirely!

After stumbling over the tweet, Chloe Bennet, star of "Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,quot; couldn't help but express her anger at this, criticizing Trump as "racist,quot; and pointing out how damaging it is to the Asian-American community.

Community The Asian-American community needs allies now. Please speak out against this racist chief Cheeto! "He wrote on his Instagram, obviously he disagreed with the comments and even gave Trump a nickname of his own in response!

The actress also wrote that "she was not trying to minimize the macroeconomic crisis we are facing now (and that) pointing the finger will not solve health problems."

However, she insisted that calling COVID-19 the "Chinese virus,quot; and therefore making it a racial problem is "unacceptable,quot;.

‘I am not ignorant of the fact that the outbreak originated in China, but we are past that. This is NOT the moment of division, it is the moment of unity. "

Interestingly, Chloe also came up with other nicknames for the virus, quite harmless and not racially charged, in case someone was tempted to use Trump himself: "The Rona,quot;, "The Viddy,quot; and, of course, " Vine Vine ".

As you may know, she is not the only celebrity to criticize Trump for his racist nickname for the virus.

To all the boys I've loved before, actress Lana Condor tweeted yesterday: ‘Waking up to your chaos is really a nightmare. Please be better. You have no idea what ramifications your racist words and actions have in the Asian American community. You simply cannot understand the danger you are putting our community into. How dare you? You must be ashamed of yourself. & # 39;

Other stars who responded to that same tweet are Katie Leung and Karrueche Tran, to name just a couple more.



