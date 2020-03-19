Chinese robot maker sees increased demand amid virus

BEIJING – As other industries struggle, Liu Zhiyong says the virus outbreak in China is increasing demand for his knee-high bright yellow robots to deliver groceries and patrol shopping malls seeking buyers who don't wear masks.

%MINIFYHTMLc224f85a2ede7f1c6bf0ab256c73285411% %MINIFYHTMLc224f85a2ede7f1c6bf0ab256c73285412%

Liu, CEO of ZhenRobotics Corp., is among the millions of entrepreneurs who gradually return to work after China declared victory over the coronavirus that shuttered the world's second-largest economy.

ZhenRobotics' flagship model is the 68-inch-tall (27-inch-high) RoboPony. The driverless car is sold to retailers, hospitals, shopping malls, and apartment complexes.

Unlike airlines, hotels and other industries that face a long and uncertain struggle to recover, Liu said his orders have tripled since the outbreak began.

"The epidemic made people aware of the fragility of human beings," said Liu.

"Robots can compensate for this vulnerability and provide services that people can trust," he said. "Confidence in robots has been dramatically improved."

Robots for use in factories and consumer industries are near the top of the Communist Party's wish list for technological development.

Chinese leaders see them as a profitable export and a way to offset the shrinking workforce as the population ages.

Beijing has spent a lot to establish robotics departments at universities and research institutes. Private sector developers can apply for research grants and other support.

ZhenRobotics, founded in 2016, conducts its research and development in the Zhongguancun University District of the Chinese capital, a hub for technology companies. Liu said the company gets a rental break and other official support.

Its researchers are working on technologies that include machine learning, machine vision and autonomous navigation, according to Liu.

ZhenRobotics has a test center in southeast Zhejiang province, south of Shanghai. Manufacturing is in Shenzhen, adjacent to Hong Kong.

One of their robots patrol the Shanghai Taikoo Hui Mall. You can spot clients with naked faces and remind them to put on a mask. Provides hand sanitizer and transmits antivirus information.

The RoboPony has been used by Suning.com Group Ltd., one of China's largest retailers, to deliver food and other necessities to households during the outbreak.

Demand for e-commerce soared after the government cut most access to cities to a total of 60 million people in late January. Hundreds of millions more in other areas had to stay home whenever possible.

The Beijing city government gave ZhenRobotics a marketing boost by including it on an official list of "new anti-epidemic technologies."

Controlled through a mobile phone app, the RoboPony can carry 40 kilograms (90 pounds) and travel at speeds of up to 10 km / h (6 mph). Liu declined to say how much the robot costs.

After closing for the Lunar New Year in January, Liu returned to work on January 26. Other employees began returning on January 30.

All but two of the 50 employees had returned before March 10, Liu said. The remaining two are working from their home in Hubei province, where the coronavirus emerged in December and the travel limits are still in effect.

Liu plans to step up research on UV disinfection and other possible hygiene-related features.

The company plans to produce 90 robots in the next six weeks, Liu said.

"We made a lot of orders for our suppliers," he said.

___

ZhenRobotics Corp.: www.zhenrobot.com

___

AP video journalist Olivia Zhang contributed.