China reports zero new cases of COVID-19 for the first time – BGR

China has reported zero new cases of new coronavirus infection in a 24-hour period for the first time since the outbreak began.

The country has taken drastic measures to curb the spread of the virus, including mandatory blockades and quarantines.

China reported 34 new cases of the virus, but all had been imported from outside the country.

It seems like a decade ago, but just a few months ago the new coronavirus appeared in a small group of people in Wuhan, China. Since then, the country has been the epicenter of the pandemic, with more deaths than any other region, and the most drastic measures have been taken to stop its spread.

Now, after months of blockades and quarantines, the country has some positive news to report for the first time in what appears to be forever. At a press conference, the Chinese National Health Commission reported that it had no new local cases of the virus to report.

How CNN Chinese officials reportedly said that they had 34 new cases in the past 24 hours, but that all those people had been imported from outside the country. Just a few weeks ago, China regularly reported a massive number of new cases, hundreds or even thousands per day, so the spread of the virus has calmed down so much in such a short period of time is virtually miraculous.

Health experts have long held the idea that social distancing, either voluntarily or by law through quarantines, is the best way to stop the spread of this new virus. Flattening the infection curve to prevent large numbers of people from becoming ill at the same time and overwhelming the health system may be the only way to overcome this with the fewest number of victims.

If China's numbers are accurate, its intense blockade measures appear to be working as planned. However, those same measures have also had a dramatic effect on the country's way of life, as well as on its economy. We are beginning to see the same things happening abroad, including in the United States, where the stock market is showing signs of buckling under pressure.

In any case, we'll take whatever good news we can get right now, and the report of new local cases in China definitely falls into the category of good news. Obviously, the country will continue to maintain its state of blockade in the most affected areas for as long as it deems necessary, and it will be interesting to see how other countries respond.

It is important that we all heed the advice of health officials, avoid large meetings (if they are not already canceled), and isolate ourselves from as many people as possible to prevent COVID-19 from spreading rapidly.

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock