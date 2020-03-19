Cheer Monica Aldama reflects on the early end of the Navarro season

We could all use a little "mat mat talk,quot; from Encourage& # 39; s Jerry harris.
On Wednesday, the Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama He took to Instagram to reflect on his team's early season finale due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," she wrote through the social network. "We are in unprecedented times and everyone must take precautions for the safety of others. Due to this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team season has come to an end. On Sunday night, Varsity made the decision to cancel the National Championship Collegiate of the NCA in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times. "
Then she explained that her heart is "breaking through lost memories and lost time,quot; with her "beautiful team."
"I wasn't ready to say goodbye so quickly," she continued. "I was not mentally prepared for the team to deliver uniforms, pack their things, and leave town. I want to thank the kids for pouring out everything they had throughout this year, in the evenings, games, community service, the abandoned vacations. They are fighters and they have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was absolutely none. "
Aldama also wrote about the feeling of having no control over the situation.
"I have always been able to control the narrative and resort to plan B or C or even Z," he concluded. "For the first time in my life I had no control and my life has been a roller coaster for the past week. What I do know is that we will come back better than ever !!!" God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I can't change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference. "
Aldama was not the only one in the Netflix series to reflect on the end of the season. Morgan Simianer did it too.
"Navarro College Cheer, you're my everything," he wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. "It hurts my heart to never cheer again. I am so grateful for the ties I have created and the memories I will carry with me forever. Thank you for making me the person I am today. Thank you thank you for providing me with a family and showing me all that this life has to offer. I'm going to miss everything about this. The program. The people. Everything. FIOFMU. "
The & # 39; Darius Marshall so did he.
"FIOFMU, this is where we write the end of the journey for all of us," he wrote in a post earlier this week. "The pens fall off when we put a dot at the end of our story together. I love these people with all my heart. I am so thankful for everything we went through together. Bestfriends / mom / family and anything else that comes from such a great This season, this Dawg is very happy and blessed to have had a good last one in Corsicana. @ jerry.h.arris @monicaaldama @morgannlyn Thank you all for the laughs and the good times together, I will appreciate you forever. "
