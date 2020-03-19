Cheer Monica Aldama reflects on the early end of the Navarro season

We could all use a little "mat mat talk,quot; from Encourage& # 39; s Jerry harris.

On Wednesday, the Navarro College cheerleading coach Monica Aldama He took to Instagram to reflect on his team's early season finale due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

"I am heartbroken with the circumstances that the world is currently facing," she wrote through the social network. "We are in unprecedented times and everyone must take precautions for the safety of others. Due to this pandemic, the Navarro Cheer team season has come to an end. On Sunday night, Varsity made the decision to cancel the National Championship Collegiate of the NCA in Daytona Beach, FL. This decision was inevitable as things have progressed and our country is in uncertain times. "

Then she explained that her heart is "breaking through lost memories and lost time,quot; with her "beautiful team."

"I wasn't ready to say goodbye so quickly," she continued. "I was not mentally prepared for the team to deliver uniforms, pack their things, and leave town. I want to thank the kids for pouring out everything they had throughout this year, in the evenings, games, community service, the abandoned vacations. They are fighters and they have always given me 100%. Their routine was so beautiful and their work ethic was absolutely none. "