Check out the first Quickfire challenge from First Top Chef All Stars L.A.!

The premiere of season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. it's tonight at 10 p.m. in Bravo, and fans will surely recognize some, if not all, of the contestants competing for another chance to win the Top Chef title.

Fan-favorite judges also returning Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio Y Gail simmons. Throughout the season, they will be joined by famous guest judges. Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau, Danny Trejo and more.

Before tuning into the new season of the award-winning cooking competition, take a look at all that comes in the preview clip below. Even better, you can also take a tour of the house and kitchen, watch the season's first challenge, and re-acquaint yourself with all the chefs ready to compete!