Check out the first Quickfire challenge from First Top Chef All Stars L.A.!

The premiere of season 17 of Top Chef All Stars L.A. it's tonight at 10 p.m. in Bravo, and fans will surely recognize some, if not all, of the contestants competing for another chance to win the Top Chef title.
Fan-favorite judges also returning Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio Y Gail simmons. Throughout the season, they will be joined by famous guest judges. Kelly Clarkson, Ali Wong, Randall Park, Jon Favreau, Danny Trejo and more.
Before tuning into the new season of the award-winning cooking competition, take a look at all that comes in the preview clip below. Even better, you can also take a tour of the house and kitchen, watch the season's first challenge, and re-acquaint yourself with all the chefs ready to compete!
"So which of you said you would never do this again?" Colicchio asks the contestants of season 17, almost all raise their hands while laughing.
The clip continues to show the difficulties they will face throughout the season, but they also receive some reassuring news: the winner will receive $ 250,000 the biggest cash prize in The best chef history.
In another first for the show, the chefs will travel to Europe for the finale. However, as the trailer shows, getting there will be difficult!
Luckily for the chefs, they'll live in luxury (well, aside from the bunks) for now. Located in the Hollywood Hills, the The best chef The mansion has views of downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood sign, a pool, gym, and more.
"I don't know anything about Los Angeles, but I do know that the Hollywood Hills is the place you want to be," he says. Kevin Gillespie, a veteran of the sixth season in Las Vegas, in the following clip of the contestants exploring the house for the first time.
After everyone claims a bed and has an idea of the house, the group heads outside where champagne is waiting for them by the pool.
"This is an amazing group of people, and I've seen them all in their seasons," says another season six vet, Bryan Voltaggio. "I think we probably all share this common bond."
"Madness?" season 12 Melissa king intervenes before I can finish your sentence.
"And madness, yes!" He answers. "It will be great to cook with all of you."
Bravo's cameras also captured the season 17 kitchen with the help of the production designer. James Connellywho "creates the world of The best chef"
Connelly first takes a look at the "hot line," consisting of burners, a grill, and deep fryers, which is positioned to allow chefs to run back and forth from the prep area.
"Actually, when you're designing The best chef cooking, running is a big problem, "he says." Because that is the spirit of competition. "
Since this season is in Los Angeles, Connelly wanted to incorporate the city's "appreciation for greenery,quot;.
"So of course we needed a giant living wall," he says as cameras scan a large screen full of greenery, complete with the Top Chef knife.
The design of the pantry also takes a nod from the city of Los Angeles and its icons, such as palm trees and the Capitol Records building.
Check out the full tour below!
To get a real idea of the new season of The best chef, you can see a special preview of the first Quickfire Challenge.
This particular one is the competition's favorite: the mise en place race. Chefs must prepare different ingredients to cook as quickly (and skillfully) as possible. The premiere challenge involves everything from turning artichokes to breaking California almonds.
"I don't have a nutcracker in my bag!" season 13 veteran Karen Akunowicz he tells the cameras during a confessional.
Get a better idea of what to expect in the next clip.
To see which teams and contestants win, you'll have to tune in Top Chef All Stars L.A. tonight at 10 p.m. in Bravo! Until then, meet all the chefs from season 17 in the gallery below.
Do not miss The best chef tonight at 10 p.m.
