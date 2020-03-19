%MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a811% %MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a812%

A Celtics player tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday night.

%MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a813% %MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a814%

According to the Celtics, the player is asymptomatic and "has been isolated for several days and will continue to do so while being monitored by the team's medical personnel."

%MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a815% %MINIFYHTML5e0c0b0478203ca44d2e82c515aa21a816%

The news comes after the players, according to a team source, were tested on Saturday. Not all members of the travel group were evaluated, the source said.

In a statement released shortly after the NBA announced that the season had been suspended, the Celtics said the players and staff would be quarantined upon returning from Milwaukee on Thursday. The team also said it has been in "constant communication,quot; with officials from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

"We are exercising great caution in taking all measures to be vigilant and safe," the statement read.