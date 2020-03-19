Celtics' Marcus Smart announces positive coronavirus test

%MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc11% %MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc12%

Celtics guard Marcus Smart is the last NBA player to announce that he has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

%MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc13% %MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc14%

Smart posted the announcement on social media Thursday after receiving the test results. He said he feels "fine,quot; and is experiencing no symptoms.

%MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc15% %MINIFYHTML1c4b81b091dcc0e1f0e1cf46f89f47dc16% I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. I've been in quarantine since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 should be taken very seriously. I know it is a priority n. # 1 for the health experts of our nations, and we must run more tests as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV – marcus smart (@ smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

Smart's announcement capped a series of NBA-related news about the virus. The 76ers announced that three members of the organization had tested positive, although the team did not specify whether there were players in that group. The Lakers then announced that two evaluated players tested positive, although the names were not disclosed.

MORE: players, other sports figures who have tested positive

There are now 10 positive test results positive for NBA players, including Kevin Durant, who confirmed his status Wednesday against Athletic.

The NBA suspended its season on March 12 in response to a positive test by Jazz center Rudy Gobert. The league will not resume play until at least mid-April. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on Wednesday that he is optimistic that they can be played later this year.