Cedars-Sinai preparing for surge in coronavirus patients – Up News Info Los Angeles

– President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he would use a law dating back to the early years of the Cold War to address the severe shortage of supplies needed to treat patients diagnosed with coronavirus, including ventilators.

In severe cases of COVID-19, doctors need ventilators to help patients who are no longer able to breathe on their own, and Cedars Sinai's Director of Operations Dr. Jeff Smith said the hospital was doing its best to prepare.

"So we have a lot now and we are looking to the future," said Smith. “We have some in reserve capacity that we are mobilizing and preparing in case we need them. It really depends on how many patients come and at what rate. The government has a reserve of fans that they can distribute in emergencies like this, as needed, we're still not close to that point. "

Before the expected increase in patients, Cedars Sinai installed mobile treatment areas in parking lots and worked to ensure adequate staffing in the ICU.

"ICU stands for intensive care unit," said Dr. Peter Chen. "It is where we place the most severe patients who need a higher level of care."

Chen is the director of pulmonary medicine and critical care at Cedars Sinai, and has already treated patients with COVID-19.

"Many people are actually very slightly symptomatic," he said. "Patients who become seriously ill with COVID have severe respiratory failure, and many diseases can mimic this."

This is why ventilators are critical, and why a shortage could have dire consequences as it has in other countries where doctors have been forced to choose between patients.

"We don't know why certain people get worse in front of others," Chen said. "What we have seen in this disease is that it appears to be closely related to age."

The hospital said it was planning the worst case scenario, but hoping for the best.

Hospital officials asked that people experiencing flu-like symptoms contact their primary care physicians before entering the hospital, and that they only enter the hospital if they experience severe symptoms, such as difficulty breathing.