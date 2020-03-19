CBS Broadcast Center closed again; How CBS News is handling the ongoing crisis – Deadline

%MINIFYHTML1db7ffbbbae3459970c3b324d87cad4b11% %MINIFYHTML1db7ffbbbae3459970c3b324d87cad4b12%

So I wake up after shaking and spinning all night about the Coronavirus crisis, tuning in CBS news this morning, and there are hosts Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge standing in the pouring rain, the awning for the CBS Broadcast Center in the background. They are talking about how the building, the New York nerve center for numerous local television and news networks, is closing again for precautionary reasons. Closed last week after people started testing positive for COVID-19, the building began reopening with skeleton teams, but is now closed again. Local presenters cut Los Angeles-based Hermela Aregawi, who supported the newscast and introduced numerous CBS news this morning Journalists, all standing in the rain, on the streets of all of New York.

While it's surreal to imagine that the CBS Broadcast Center has become a fixture, Maurice DuBois and Kristine Johnson, presenters for WCBS-TV, also did the local newscast last night in front of the building; It's understandable to lean on a prudent security strategy first, and congratulations to CBS News Chief Susan Zirinsky and her team for discovering moves that included moves. CBS this morning to the nearby Ed Sullivan Theater. It's not immediately clear when things will start to feel normal again and the Broadcast Center will be open, and each network is grappling with the implications of having the biggest story at home. Here is an internal note that Zirinsky sent to staff last night while praising his crisis team and illuminating where all the shows will be based for the near future.

CBS NEWS CORONAVIRUS UPDATE # 9 WEDNESDAY 3.18.20 11pm

Today has been another day of change. With so many divisions in the transmission center, it was a prudent decision for ViacomCBS to separate the entities. We are doing everything we can to reduce the overall risk to employees. General Patton might not have lived up to this task, but effort, coordination, and hard work in 24 hours are unparalleled. THANKS. Covering the complexity of the Covid-19 story in the most aggressive way possible as journalists along with the pressure points of crafting our own logistics is a balancing act. We are working on developing new workflow systems that will help us in the coming weeks. We have had great support from Nancy Phillips and Phil Wiser and many across the company.

Most importantly, we continue to discuss with each PD, Manager and staff when an illness of any kind is reported. When necessary, HR is taking the appropriate steps.

THIS IS A REMINDER: IF YOU FEEL SICK, STAY AT HOME. IF YOU HAVE A FAMILY MEMBER WHO IS SICK STAY AT HOME!

The lobby at 524 W. 57th Street is now CLOSED.

Today's efforts are truly Herculean – a big thanks to Rick Jefferson, Phil Selby, and the tech team who move into the Ed Sullivan Theater. We will be ready for take off, but ready to take off at 7 am tomorrow thanks to your creativity and perseverance. Thanks to Gayle, Anthony, Tony, Diana Miller, Jon Tower, and the entire editorial team for adjusting once again to a new location, developing new workflows to ensure viewer continuity, no matter where we broadcast from. Thanks to Kim Godwin for watching over our editorial while dynamically relocating all other New York-based broadcasts, including weekends and evenings and newsletters. Our EPs: Jay Shaylor, Brian Applegate for working within the limits of a new world order. Delivering new streams this weekend, Bill Owens and Rand Morrison of the EP are making technical history in off-campus production and editing and using the latest technology to bring their material from the cloud to MDC … or our backup plans. that we are discussing. The miracles that we hope can happen. CBSN is also using cloud publishing and coordinating with affiliates across the United States. We thank Christy Tanner, Darius Walker, Rob Gifford and Lex Haris for "always being active."

Thank you Chris Isham and the entire DC office and technical staff who are pulling rabbits or cameras. We know that you are definitely giving in the office. The news flow is overwhelming: Ward Sloane, Lorna Jones, and Caitlin Conant help unfold, cover, and uncover all the political and government stories converging right now as the nation faces this crisis.

Andy Clarke: Your team was first on the front line in Asia and London. You and the entire team have been an army and a guiding light through all of this. Thanks to all our presenters and correspondents: what you do has never been more important. There are challenges and risks, and Ingrid redistributed our safety standards to which we sincerely want you to pay special attention. We don't want you in danger. Seeing our 60-minute narration, EN and CTM, SATMO on this virus, we remember how intimidating Covid-19 is, but also the journalism and interviews that give us the necessary context and perspective. People crave information, direct news, without turning. That is what we do best.

For Eva and Special Events, Craig Swagler on Radio, Bob and Larry and the entire NewsPath team … we know that their operations are expanding to accommodate this news tsunami …… they keep the world on top of the bigger developments ALL day and night and helping spread that news on the air, on the radio and distributed to stations across the country.

Ingrid has taken the lead in our staffing, one of the most critical and complex projects we have in front of us every day. THANKS. Montrese's human resources team, Renee and Melissa, with José, have been working 24 hours a day to disseminate critical health information to employees and establish a whole new criteria to allow people to enter the building. The Human Resources team has worked all night to help protect us all. Thank you for your passion for helping us propel ourselves in the safest way possible.

TRANSMISSION ORIGINATION

1 CTM: New York / The Ed Sullivan Theater

2. AFTERNOON NEWS / D.C.

3. 4AM News: WASH DC (Jeff Pegues)

4. NEWS DURING THE NIGHT: Done for the next two days (Gelosi)

3. SATMO: NY / The Ed Sullivan Theater

4. SAT./SUN,. Wknd News: FROM KTVT IN Dallas His Talent – Scott Keenan Supervises – Craig Wilson in NY

4. 48 HOURS /. Delivered to MDC by air

5. 60 minutes / new material – EDIT THE CAMPUS – POST THE PRODUCT ON THE CAMPUS and then a double

jump but in the cloud downloaded from Sony CI to MDC. Another option of feeding from the digi truck

outside the Ed Sullivan Theater.

6. SUNDAY MORNING / New material – EDITION FROM THE CAMPUS – POST PRODUCTION OUTSIDE THE CAMPUS – yourself

plan like 60 MIN. (Sample Protective Backup in MDC)

CBSN: Working with affiliates with Darius Walker and Rob Gifford managing editorials and remotes remotely. CBSN will increase its editing capabilities with cloud-based editing.

This is a team sport. We are indebted to each and every one of you, not just the people listed here. It is always impossible to thank everyone. But I feel it is right to take a moment to extend our deepest thanks to all of you.

Keep in mind our colleagues who have contracted the virus in their thoughts, and everyone who may have personal or health concerns in their lives. These are disturbing and difficult times for many. Thank you for staying true to our core values ​​and continuing to help each other as we serve the public.

Zirinsky