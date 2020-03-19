Catherine Hamlin, pioneering doctor who treated injuries in childbirth, dies at 96

%MINIFYHTML762421faac1d523ae10f5ef944115a5d11% %MINIFYHTML762421faac1d523ae10f5ef944115a5d12%

Elinor Catherine Nicholson was born on January 24, 1924 in Sydney. One of six children, he graduated from the University of Sydney School of Medicine in 1946. He met Reginald Hamlin while working as a resident at Crown Street Women's Hospital in Sydney.

Twice nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize, Dr. Catherine Hamlin won the Right Livelihood Award in 2009, an international honor awarded annually to those who provide solutions to the most pressing problems facing humanity. In 2012, the Ethiopian government granted him his honorary citizenship in recognition of his dedication to the people of the country.

In 2014, he told The New York Times, "We are trying to prevent these injuries and wake up the world."

At her 90th birthday party in Addis Ababa, her son Richard, referring to his patients, said: "Catherine has one son and 35,000 daughters."

In addition to his son, Dr. Hamlin is survived by his sister, Ailsa Pottie; brothers Donald and Jock Nicholson; and four grandchildren.

Last year, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia unveiled a statue of her and her husband, who died in 1993, at the hospital they co-founded in Addis Ababa.

Thursday, Mr. Abiy said, "Ethiopia lost a true gem that dedicated more than sixty years to restoring the dignity of thousands of women."

At her birthday party, Dr. Hamlin spoke about the need to improve maternal care in the world and said: "We have to eradicate Ethiopia from this horrible thing that is happening to women: suffering, unspeakable suffering, in the field I leave this for you to do in the future, to continue.