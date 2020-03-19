Cast out of the African store for rejecting the hand sanitizer!

A European woman was kicked out of a store in Africa for refusing to use hand sanitizer before entering the store, according to MTO news.

And the incident was captured on video.

In the video, which MTO News has obtained, a Caucasian woman is seen walking into a popular Citydia grocery store in the capital city of Accra. The store recently implemented a new rule, after the coronavirus outbreak, that everyone who enters must use hand sanitizer on their hands.

The woman refused to put disinfectant on her hands, but nevertheless she entered the store and started shopping.

Big mistake.

Two security employees approached the woman and physically threw her out. When the white woman was fired, the security men were heard saying, "You are in Ghana, this is the law of Ghana, go away and go back to your country."

Europeans have been fleeing their countries en masse and reaching Africa, where the coronavirus has spread with the same level of ferocity.

.