Cardi B losing her mind on day 5 of quarantine, demanding a response from the Pentagon

%MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa11% %MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa12%

WENN / Avalon

The hit maker & # 39; Bodak Yellow & # 39; He becomes enraged in an Instagram Live video as he expresses his frustration at not being able to get dressed and go out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Up News Info –

Cardi B you are not enjoying your time during the coronavirus quarantine at home. Five days after her self-isolation, the rapper began ranting on Instagram Live to express her frustration at the situation.

"I don't know if you could say it, but I'm losing my mind," said the 27-year-old woman in the video, which has been posted by a fan on Twitter. Wanting to get his life back, he continued: "I want to get dressed, I want to put a lace on my front, I want to put on my expensive outfits and I want to fuck off. And I can't."

%MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa13% %MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa14%

Cardi further suggested that the government withholds information about the pandemic and demanded to know the truth. "I need to know what's going on. If you're working at the Pentagon, let me know why I need to know. I need to know." she said.

%MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa15% %MINIFYHTMLaff1de7648bfae505d5e963a1be27ffa16%

A few days earlier, Cardi also turned to her social media account to emphasize the seriousness of the situation. "Government, government, government. Do you want to know something? I know it is becoming real. Once the stock market starts to go down, this is how I know it is becoming real," he said Wednesday, March 11.

Cardi is not the only celebrity who got bored while trapped at home. Tamar braxton He has used Twitter to reveal how badly he is adapting to social distancing. "Hi, my name is Tamar Braxton and I officially got over it! This kitchen, cleaning, going to the supermarket EVERYDAY is not what I want to do with my time. At first it was nice, but it has fully developed. Coronavirus, please hurry up and clear TF. I want to get my life back. Thnx, "shared the singer, who turned 42 on March 17.

<br />

Miley CyrusOn the other hand, he doesn't seem to have a problem staying at home. The former Disney darling recently revealed that she hasn't changed clothes for five days, suggesting she hasn't bathed in the past five days, either, and that "she had no plans to do so soon."