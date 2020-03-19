Cardi B: I'm losing my mind, I want to get dressed and go out!

Cardi B appears to be going crazy in quarantine, and she got on her live stream to inform her fans how much she wants to get out of her house.

I need to know what's going on. If you work at the Pentagon, let me know because I need to know. I have to know, "he yelled in front of the camera.

"I don't know if you could say it, but I'm losing my mind," Cardi continued. "I want to get dressed, I want to put on a lace front, I want to put on my expensive suits and I want to fuck off. And I can't."

While at home, her first coronavirus attack received remix treatment and went viral. He's even playing at the club.

"Do you want to know something? I know it's getting real. Once the stock market starts to go down, that's how I know it's getting real," he said at the time.