Cardi B: I'm losing my mind, I want to get dressed and go out!

Cardi B appears to be going crazy in quarantine, and she got on her live stream to inform her fans how much she wants to get out of her house.

I need to know what's going on. If you work at the Pentagon, let me know because I need to know. I have to know, "he yelled in front of the camera.

"I don't know if you could say it, but I'm losing my mind," Cardi continued. "I want to get dressed, I want to put on a lace front, I want to put on my expensive suits and I want to fuck off. And I can't."

