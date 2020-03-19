Home Entertainment Cardi B has & # 39; Beef & # 39; with Doja...

Cardi B has & # 39; Beef & # 39; with Doja Cat – Stop following her! (Friend says & # 39; jealous & # 39;)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Cardi B is reportedly having trouble with the most popular and promising female rap / pop star Doja Cat. Cardi has "stopped following,quot; Doja on social media, and the two are no longer speaking, according to a person close to Doja. .

Cardi burst onto the music scene three years ago with her hit song Bodak Yellow. And she has been at or near the top of the game ever since.

But in the last few months something happened, and that name is called Doja Cat.

The buzz behind Doja Cat, which has a strong following on social media, began to grow last year. And in 2020 he exploded in popularity, and now arguably he's a bigger star than Cardi B.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©