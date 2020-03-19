Cardi B has & # 39; Beef & # 39; with Doja Cat – Stop following her! (Friend says & # 39; jealous & # 39;)

Cardi B is reportedly having trouble with the most popular and promising female rap / pop star Doja Cat. Cardi has "stopped following,quot; Doja on social media, and the two are no longer speaking, according to a person close to Doja. .

Cardi burst onto the music scene three years ago with her hit song Bodak Yellow. And she has been at or near the top of the game ever since.

But in the last few months something happened, and that name is called Doja Cat.

The buzz behind Doja Cat, which has a strong following on social media, began to grow last year. And in 2020 he exploded in popularity, and now arguably he's a bigger star than Cardi B.

In fact, Last week, Doja Cat beats Cardi B and is now the rapper with the second highest number of monthly listeners on Spotify, at 29 million. Nicki Minaj continues to be the most listened to rapper on the platform with 49 million monthly listeners.

And according to one of Doja Cat's close friends, he suspects Cardi is jealous. The friend told MTO News: "Cardi is a jealous person. Doja has nothing but love in her heart for Cardi. [Cardi] should overcome her jealousy and join this movement."

Meanwhile, Doja is going viral today. She went to social media explaining how she "wants,quot; to get the coronavirus.

Here are some photos from Doja Cat: