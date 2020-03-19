Cannes becomes the last major film festival to be postponed amid the coronavirus crisis

Organizers of the event behind the annual French film festival have finally removed the dates for May 12-23 after a week of speculation with the possibility of the dates being moved to June.

The Cannes Film Festival has been officially preserved by the coronavirus.

After a week of speculation, the event organizers have chosen to postpone the 2020 party and perhaps move it from May to June.

"Due to the health crisis and the development of the French and international situation, the Cannes Festival will no longer be able to be held on the planned dates, from May 12 to 23," the statement said.

The news makes history as it did 70 years ago when the heads of the Cannes Film Festival scrapped the event entirely.

Cannes now joins SXSW, Glastonbury, Coachella, the Olivier Awards and the Billboard Music Awards among the major cultural events that have been canceled or postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.