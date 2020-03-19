SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – The California Franchise Tax Board announced that state tax deadlines have been delayed in response to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The FTB announced Wednesday that filing and tax deadlines have been postponed until July 15, 2020 for the following:

• 2019 tax returns

• 2019 tax payments

• 2020 1S t and 2North Dakota quarterly estimated payments

• 2020 non-salary withholding payments.

The new deadlines apply to all individuals and business entities and taxpayers do not need to claim any special treatment or call the board to qualify.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is altering the lives of individuals and businesses across the state," State Controller Betty Yee, who chairs FTB, said in a statement.

"Fortunately, this small measure of relief will help people focus on their health and safety during these difficult times," Yee continued.

Tax terms were previously extended until June 15, 2020 following an executive order from Governor Gavin Newsom, but were extended until July after the IRS granted a longer relief period to defer payment of federal taxes. Meanwhile, the federal tax filing deadline is April 15.th It has not moved according to guidance published Wednesday.

While state deadlines are due this summer, the tax board said it is still processing returns and issuing refunds during the outbreak emergency. The FTB said taxpayers should continue to file in time, if possible, to receive refunds in a timely manner.