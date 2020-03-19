California Launches Website With Information, Public Service Announcements – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – Public information and announcements about the COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized on a new website launched by Governor Gavin Newsom's office on Wednesday.

The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight financial and health resources, public service announcements from the state surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke, and a set of volunteer tools and service opportunities.

"The state is mobilizing at all levels to proactively and aggressively protect the health and well-being of Californians, but we cannot fight this outbreak alone," Newsom said in a press release.

"We need the participation and support of all Californians, and that is why we are providing recent, relevant, and reliable information."

Facebook and Instagram are providing $ 1 million in advertising for the state to promote the new public safety campaign and website, according to the Newsom office. Social media posts will include messages like "Your actions save lives."

As of Wednesday, 10 northern California counties are under a three-week shelter-in-place order. This includes San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz, Monterey, Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, Sonoma, Solano and Napa counties.

All nonessential businesses are closed under shelter-in-place orders, with hospitals, pharmacies, gas stations, laundries, and take-out restaurants among establishments that remain open.

According to the state Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday night there are 598 cases of coronavirus and 13 deaths in California.

