California DMV cancellation driving tests, requiring appointments for office visits – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The California DMV is making changes to the bulk of the coronavirus outbreak.

State Department of Motor Vehicle offices remain open, but with major changes to protect customers and employees.

Hours will be restricted to Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8 a.m. at 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. at 5 p.m. Extended office hours and Saturday appointments will be suspended immediately.

The DMV is also canceling behind-the-wheel test drives, effective immediately. DMV officials say they will contact clients to reschedule the driving tests.

Starting Thursday, only customers whose transactions require an office visit will be able to enter, and must have an appointment, in an effort to reduce the number of people in DMV offices at any time. Driver's license transactions that require an office visit include applications for a new license or REAL ID, drivers age 70 or older, anyone whose license was last renewed at the office 15 years prior, individuals who They need to take an eye exam and have a complex driving record.

The DMV says vehicle registration renewals, outdated insurance information, expired registration, smog issues, and recent transfers can be handled online, by mail, or by phone.

DMV officials also say they have asked California police to exercise discretion in reviewing the driver's license and vehicle registration records expiring in the next 60 days, so that seniors and people with underlying medical conditions can avoid required visits.

A "Virtual Field Office,quot; will launch on Monday to complement the DMV services already available online. Customers can upload documents and provide an electronic signature for vehicle title transfers, commercial driver license renewals, a name or gender change, driver license reinstatements, or changing endorsements through the Virtual Field Office.