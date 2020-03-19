Burlingame senior facility outbreak; New shelter orders in place; Bay Area Cases on the Rise – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The news tsunami about the current coronavirus outbreak and now the shelter in place can be overwhelming. To help you navigate through what you need to know, KPIX.com/KPIX 5 News / CBSN Bay Area will post a news digest each morning of the top coronavirus stories from the past 24 hours so you can start your day with the latest developments that impact you, your family and your daily life.

Shelter in place

Bay Area Parents Juggling, Parenting, and Homeschooling During Shelter-in-Place

Parents from across the Bay Area receive an intensive home schooling course for their children. Online learning is slowly starting to roll out in some schools, but not all are on board yet. Parents worry about the kind of impact distance learning will have on their children's education as they try to juggle work, parenting, and now teaching.

Solano County Issues Home Shelter, Joining Other Bay Area Counties

Solano County became the last Bay Area county to issue a shelter-in-place order in a regional effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, county officials announced Wednesday night. The order takes effect at midnight on Wednesday and lasts until April 7. The Solano County order is labeled slightly differently than other counties: it is a "home shelter,quot; rather than an on-site shelter.

Napa County Orders Residents to Shelter in Place Starting Friday

On Wednesday, health officials announced that Napa County is joining the coronavirus protection order issued by eight other Bay Area counties beginning at midnight this Friday. According to the Napa County Public Health Officer, the "home shelter order,quot; will take effect at 12 a.m. on Friday, March 20 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. April 7 unless otherwise modified.

Food banks continue to fight during coronavirus shelter request on-site

As people take refuge in their homes, food banks across the Bay Area are struggling to get enough help to meet dizzying demand. A week ago, the Contra Costa and Solano Food Bank in Concord were having problems because companies were not sending their employees to volunteer. On Wednesday, many of those companies are not even operating. They are closed because they are considered "nonessential,quot;.

"A lot to do,quot;; Health expert says more must be done to slow down the coronavirus

DANVILLE – After the second full day of the shelter-in-place order in every Bay Area county, some health experts question whether the efforts are enough. "We are getting there, but we are not there yet," said Dr. Arthur Reingold, UC Berkeley Chief of Epidemiology. You are concerned if the shelter in place is achieving the goal.

Spy shop, construction projects, golf club among essential services

SAN FRANCISCO – Around the bay area, there is no denying the unnatural stillness of the streets. Sidewalks and roads are empty. But if you look closely enough, some people and entities still do business as usual. On Broadway near the Embarcadero, construction workers were building an apartment complex. Mayor London Breed's order found housing projects essential, and therefore the work continues, the same goes for those who work on the sidewalk near Fisherman's Wharf.

New cases reported

3 residents at Burlingame Senior Care Facility Test positive for COVID-19

Three residents at the Atria Senior Living care center in Burlingame recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently hospitalized, officials said Wednesday night. The first coronavirus case was confirmed on Sunday, according to Mike Gentry, senior vice president of care at Atria. The infected individual has been hospitalized since Thursday, March 12.

Coronavirus Update: Marin County Cases at 15

There are 15 cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Marin County as of Tuesday, the county Department of Health and Human Services said. Marin County public health officials said Tuesday they developed a system to detect early virus activity using two main indicators of possible local transmission of the COVID-19 virus.

The death toll in Santa Clara County increases to 6; State cases in almost 600

On Wednesday, Santa Clara County health officials announced yet another death from the coronavirus, bringing the county's death toll to six. The latest victim was a man in his 60s who had been in the hospital since March 5 and died Tuesday, county officials said.

Chronology of the next arrival of patients with coronaviruses still uncertain

SAN JOSE – For weeks now, Bay Area leaders and health officials have been warning of an upcoming wave of coronavirus patients that will exceed our health system's responsiveness. As for when that might happen is still hard to say. "Everything we know, from our epidemiologists and our experts, tells us that in a matter of days we will have serious limitations in the provision of medical services to those who need help," San José Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday by the morning. You are talking about the time when this crisis really begins to unfold in local hospitals. It is a disaster that, for now, can be difficult to see coming, even though it has already overturned millions of lives.

Here is a list of coronavirus testing sites in the Bay Area; Order of the doctor most required for the test

SAN FRANCISCO – Several coronavirus test sites have been established around the San Francisco Bay area, but most require some type of pre-evaluation, existing conditions, or physician's order before testing. Almost all test sites will require the patient to meet the criteria of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Coronavirus School Disruptions

San Jose state postpones spring graduation ceremonies

SAN JOSE – San Jose State University has postponed its spring graduation ceremonies due to the ongoing outbreak of coronavirus, the university announced Wednesday. SJSU's graduation ceremonies were originally scheduled for May 20 and 22. The university is discussing future arrangements to be able to celebrate graduates.

Bay Area Class of 2020 coming to an end with the end of the Coronavirus school year

Bay Area students in the class of 2020 are trying to adjust to the possibility that schools will be closed for the rest of the school year. "It is supposed to be my last year, I am supposed to make memories with my friends, have fun and now everything that has been taken from me," said Frankie Jiménez, a senior at Valley Christian High School in San José, who canceled the lessons. Last week, I switched to online courses in which students log in to their iPads. read more

Coronavirus Impacts Transportation in the Bay Area

BART calls for emergency funding support amid coronavirus passenger losses

OAKLAND – BART officials on Wednesday called for emergency support for local, state and federal funds as the transit agency wastes money and passengers due to fear of spreading the new coronavirus. BART Board President Lateefah Simon and CEO Bob Powers have lobbied officials for emergency funding, arguing that the agency faces a $ 37 million monthly loss in fare revenue at current passenger levels. and a general loss of income of $ 55 million per month when accounting for a loss of economic activity.

SMART Train expands cancellations, 4 trains from Monday to Friday suspended in response to coronavirus

SANTA ROSA – Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit announced Tuesday that it canceled four trips Monday through Friday after announcing Monday that all weekend service will be suspended in response to the new coronavirus pandemic. The commuter rail agency said the cancellation affects four trains, two to the south and two to the north, with one train in each direction being canceled in the mornings and afternoons.

More Coronavirus headlines

Camps in all California state parks closed to slow the spread of the coronavirus

SACRAMENTO (Up News Info SF) – California State Parks have announced that all camps in the system have been temporarily closed in response to the coronavirus crisis. Tuesday's announcement follows a decision by State Parks last week to suspend guided tours and major events, along with the closure of visitor centers and museums. Visitors with reservations at the camp will be contacted by email about the refunds, the park system said on its Facebook page. read more

Trump administration wants to use location data on Americans to track coronavirus

SAN JOSE – The Trump administration is in talks with the tech industry, including Facebook and Google, about how to use location data from Americans' cell phones to track the spread of the new coronavirus. Facebook and Google confirmed to CNN that they are exploring ways to use aggregated and anonymous data to aid in the coronavirus effort, after the Washington Post first reported the matter on Tuesday. In response to CNN's questions, Apple said it has not been part of the discussions on location data.

Disinfect wipes that are poured into toilets causing major pipeline problems

SAN RAFAEL – Amid the coronavirus scare, sterilizing cleaning wipes are coming out of store shelves. Unfortunately, many of those wipes are ending up in sewer systems. Many people are using an increasing number of those wipes to keep things clean of coronavirus concerns. Bay Area sanitation and sewer district workers want this to stop because the wipes are clogging the pipes.

Kaiser Permanente restricts visitor policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19

OAKLAND – Kaiser Permanente is restricting its visitor policies at all Northern California hospitals to prevent the spread of COVID-19, officials said Wednesday. As of Wednesday, visitors will not be allowed inside NorCal Kaiser hospitals, click to learn about the circumstances surrounding the visiting policy.

Governor Newsom authorizes $ 150 million to protect the homeless from COVID-19

SACRAMENTO – California Governor Gavin Newsom authorized $ 150 million in emergency funds on Wednesday to protect the homeless in the state from the spread of COVID-19. Aid will be provided by the state to local governments, which will then implement emergency protection measures to mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus among California's large homeless population, a group particularly vulnerable because they do not have the means to quarantine.

California Launches Website With Information, Public Service Announcements

Public information and announcements about the COVID-19 coronavirus will be organized on a new website launched by Governor Gavin Newsom's office on Wednesday. The website, www.covid19.ca.gov, will highlight financial and health resources, public service announcements from the state surgeon general, Dr. Nadine Burke, and a set of volunteer tools and service opportunities.

Blood banks urge people to donate as coronavirus precautions close blood donation locations

Blood banks and donation centers could face a critical shortage of blood as a result of precautions taken to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, a non-profit blood service warned on Wednesday. According to Vitalant, blood donation centers in the Bay Area and across the country are analyzing a critical shortage of supplies after the closure of local schools and businesses that have eliminated blood donation locations.

read more

South Bay Community Unites to Help Those in Need

South Bay officials, including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, and a group of Silicon Valley business leaders on Wednesday announced a new coronavirus pandemic response program that is intended to distribute food, organize volunteers, and provide support. monetary to vulnerable residents.



HUD authorizes eviction, foreclosure moratorium for some homeowners

The US Department of Housing and Urban Development. USA It authorized the Federal Housing Administration on Wednesday to implement a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures for certain single-family homeowners who may not be earning income during the new coronavirus outbreak.

Alameda County closes its courts until April 7

ALAMEDA County closes its courts until April 7

OAKLAND – Alameda County Superior Court officials closed operations Wednesday and closed the courts to the public until April 7 due to an order issued by health officials for people to take refuge on the spot to try to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. Court officials said California Supreme Court Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye agreed Tuesday to her request for an emergency order that gives them broad authority to take various actions necessary to implement the closing of the court.

It gives them broad authority to take various actions necessary to implement the closing of the court. read more

Caltrans Oakland office closed, positive work tests for coronavirus

OAKLAND -– A Caltrans employee working at the agency's Oakland office tested positive for the coronavirus, causing the building to close, authorities announced. According to an agency email sent to KPIX 5, District 4 offices located at 111 Grand Avenue are closed until Thursday when the building undergoes cleaning and disinfection. The building had been closed since Monday.

The Bottlerock Music Festival moved from October 2-4

NAPA – The growing coronavirus outbreak continued to reshape the outdoor music festival industry on Wednesday as organizers of the Napa Valley Bottlerock weekend concert announced that they were moving their event from May to October. Across the country, major music festivals have been canceled or rescheduled for late summer and fall. Among them was the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the southern California desert, which moved from April to October.

Safeway, Whole Foods Joins Move to Launch Senior Shopping Hours

SAN FRANCISCO – Safeway and Whole Foods joined the growing number of Northern California supermarket chains that announced special hours that allow seniors to shop so they can buy their food and household supplies needed during the current coronavirus crisis. Albertsons, owner of Safeway, announced two special weekly hours for seniors along with "other populations at risk," such as pregnant women and people with compromised immune systems. Special hours are scheduled for Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. at 9 a.m., unless otherwise noted locally.

Alameda firefighters quarantined coronavirus authorized to return

ALAMEDA – Alameda firefighters who have been recently quarantined after being exposed to a colleague who tested positive for the coronavirus have been cleared to return to duty, city officials said Wednesday. Authorities said six of the eight quarantined firefighters have been cleared to return to service as of Wednesday. Meanwhile, two other firefighters have pending clearances and will return to service within a week.