Burger King offers free kids meals to help families

TSR Foodies: This pandemic has us all a bit unsure about many things, but Burger King makes sure that parents don't have to worry about feeding their children.

Because schools in all countries have closed and many are being laid off or temporarily not working, the franchise is giving families free meals to children. For one adult meal, they will give two free children's meals, per request.

According to Fox News, Jose Cil, CEO of Burger King's parent company, Restaurant Brands International Inc stated:

%MINIFYHTMLe814f523879a29dcb9cd0664bac8bcb515% %MINIFYHTMLe814f523879a29dcb9cd0664bac8bcb516%

“We work closely with each of our franchisees. Let's get through this. We have a strong franchise system and a very strong franchise model. "

This offer is only available through mobile and online orders.

