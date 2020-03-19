Building the Stand: How the 1985 NCAA Tournament Made March Mad

%MINIFYHTML933f25985fc2e4e2f42d11ce739891a511% %MINIFYHTML933f25985fc2e4e2f42d11ce739891a512%

There were no delusions among Lehigh basketball players after they completed one of the most absurd three-day runs in Division I basketball history. They started the East Coast Conference Tournament with a record of 9-18 But their three wins over three days, including one over the ECC regular-season champion and runner-up, made them owners of an 11-18 record and automatic bid. to the 1985 NCAA Tournament.

It would be the first staging with 64 participants, expanded from 53 participants the previous season. Lehigh's teams were known as the "Engineers,quot; because of the university's tremendous reputation in that discipline, so you didn't enter without being able to do a little math. This was not a difficult calculation for second-year guard Mike Polaha and his teammates.

"I often think about the fact that we were the original number 64," Polaha told Sporting News. "We were clearly 64 years old. There was no challenge for that, given that our program was historically and the fact that we entered the tournament with that record and having won the ECC tournament was a big surprise."

"I remember we were barely crowned ECC champions, it was almost like a moment of 'oh my gosh': we were going to face defending champion Georgetown Hoyas."

Starting early on a Thursday afternoon in Hartford, Connecticut, the Engineers and Hoyas staged the first game of a tournament that changed college basketball forever, turning what had been a weekend's fascination into a month-long national obsession. that made the month of March synonymous with sport.

We see even more now, with the 2020 tournament canceled to help contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, what a glorious innovation the expanded field of the NCAA Tournament has proven to be. Because we miss him terribly.

35 years ago, the United States was introduced to the concept of the 16-seed game, game 8-9, upset 12-5, and support. No, make "The Stand,quot;. There was always a group of tournaments, but expansion to 64 teams gave it symmetry and a sense of inclusion never before seen. Anyone could do it. Everyone who did it had a chance. And everyone who bracketed into an office or group of classrooms could earn a few bucks, or at least brag about the annoyance they predicted.

There could be no more obvious example of this than Lehigh entering the NCAA Tournament with just two winning seasons in the previous three decades (and no winning season this time) pitted against No. 1 Hoyas, with American Patrick Ewing and four other future NBA players.

"We were excited to be there," Polaha told SN. “I remember being at the hotel, and Temple and Indiana were staying at the same hotel. So it was a super exciting experience. But I had the feeling that we had to appear; otherwise, we would be wiped off the face of the Earth.

“Given my role in the team, I was our main, and sometimes solo, ball handler. My thought was, "Dear Jesus, God, how am I going to break that press?" And it's super fun. I remember that once the games started, they attacked me and somehow the rest of my teammates disappeared. They were running away and I said, "Oh my gosh," and I'm becoming this one-man press break.

"For me, it was an absolute blast."

Polaha and freshman star Daren Queenan returned to the tournament two seasons later, and again found themselves as the 16-seed playing the No. 1 team in the country, this time Mark Macon, John Chaney and the Temple Owls. Lehigh was much better by then, entering with a 21-9 record that helped launch 29-year-old coach Fran McCaffery's career.

With that experience, Polaha has always felt a connection to the 16 seeds of the tournament. There have been another 150 since the original Lehigh, Southern, Fairleigh Dickinson and North Carolina A,amp;T quartet. And, 33 years after that group's debut, one finally found a way to conquer the giant on the opposite bank when No. 16 UMBC defeated No. 1 General Virginia on Friday night in Charlotte.

"The only thing was that I was jealous, because I wanted to be on that team, you know?" Polaha said. “But honestly, I was very happy for all of the 16 Seed students when UMBC finally achieved that particular milestone. I think for all of us 16 seeds, we were all popping champagne bottles. ”

The making of madness

Much of what Dan Gavitt oversees as NCAA senior vice president of basketball was the product of his father's vision. It is as if he has taken over the family business, albeit one that essentially belongs to everyone.

Dave Gavitt was not an ordinary basketball coach. He had extraordinary success in his 10 years in Providence: He reached five NCAA tournaments, including the 1973 Final Four behind Ernie DiGregorio, Marvin Barnes, and Kevin Stacom. He also served as Providence's athletic director at a time when women's sports were launched in response to Title IX legislation and the Friars became founding members of the Big East Conference.

The Grand Orient was also primarily his idea, as he partnered with ESPN to provide exposure for league members and the nascent cable network's live sports programming. Ultimately, all of this helped lead to the magic number 64.

When Gavitt trained, the NCAA Tournament comprised 25 teams in the beginning (1971-72) and 32 teams in his final appearance (1977-78). Wayne Duke, then Big Ten commissioner, joined the NCAA men's basketball committee in the midst of that, advocating the expansion that opened the field to more automatic qualifiers like the Ohio Valley Conference and overall teams that didn't win. their conference championships.

From there, Gavitt carried the ball over the goal line, to mix metaphors. He was president of the "selection committee,quot; when the vote was taken in 1984 to expand the field to 64 teams. The 1985 NCAA Tournament would be the first with the new format.

"I would say you could probably argue that, except for a few games a year, interest in college basketball was probably more regional before that," Dan Gavitt told SN. "I remember when I was a kid it was ECAC's game of the week, and they were great games, but we never saw the Big Ten and we never saw ACC."

"I think cable TV had a lot to do with it, but like the Grand Orient, it had to do with the players. Having been a coach and knowing talent and still being so close to the game, it is no coincidence that the tournament took off with Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in 1979 and Michael Jordan in & # 39; 82 and then Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin and Eddie Pinckney in & # 39; 85) There was this confluence of players at that level along with cable television and interest in watching games more nationally than regionally. "

The 1985 tournament was different not only for its format, but also for the volume of true greatness that took the floor during those three weeks.

Members of the Hall of Fame Ewing, Mullin of St. John & # 39; s, Karl Malone of Louisiana Tech and David Robinson of the Navy spread throughout the group. There were future NBA stars like Virginia Tech's Dell Curry, Reggie Lewis in Northeastern, Kenny Smith in North Carolina and Mark Price in Georgia Tech. University legends Pearl Washington of Syracuse, Wayman Tisdale of Oklahoma, Johnny Dawkins of Duke, dominated. Keith Lee of Memphis and Len Bias of Maryland.

There were also training stars. Nearly a quarter of the coaches who led the teams to the 1985 NCAA Tournament, 15 of the 64, would be booked into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, from young Nolan Richardson (Tulsa), Gary Williams ( Boston College) and Mike Krzyzewski to mid-career stars Dean Smith and John Thompson to veteran warriors like Ralph Miller of Oregon State.

It was, in fact, the ideal time to take the tournament and make it a show.

"I feel honored and privileged, and with a great sense of responsibility, to continue the legacy that he and so many others, such as C.M. Newton and Dean Smith and John Thompson laid the foundation for what we love and enjoy today, "said Dan Gavitt," to continue to do a little better and, frankly, not to ruin it. "

There was a time a decade ago when the NCAA almost did: There was strong consideration to expand the tournament to 96 teams. The NCAA felt the responsibility of its membership to continue to generate the March Madness income level it had become accustomed to, and CBS expressed fear of continuing on similar terms. ESPN was willing to hit that price, but felt that a larger field with more "inventory,quot; was necessary for it to make financial sense.

A year before his death at age 73, Dave Gavitt passionately battled the potential calamity of a 96-team field, which would have stolen much of the precision of the 64-team group, and had also diminished the importance of the regular season. . . Ultimately, the CBS / Turner Sports partnership produced the necessary contractual terms with just a smooth expansion to 68 teams included.

"He flatly opposed 96, so much so that he did his best to write a letter and say, without question, that it would have been a disastrous move," Dan Gavitt told SN. "It was very strong. I will never forget. I didn't think it was a good idea. "

& # 39; Anything can happen & # 39;

All but one of the 19 NCAA tournaments that Jeff Battle has been involved in occurred during the expanded media era. He just wishes he could remember more about the first one, the only one he appeared in as a player.

Battle has been a stellar assistant coach in Xavier, Wake Forest, and Providence for the past quarter century, but his journey through March Madness, as we know him, began as a primary point guard for the Marshall Thundering herd. Their record of 21-12 and the Southern Conference championship was deemed worthy of seed No. 15 in the Western Region of 1985, and they were sent to The Pit of New Mexico to face VCU seed No. 2.

"What I remember most, to be honest with you, was my last college game," Battle told SN. "It's funny, yesterday I was talking to one of my friends with whom I went to Marshall. We still keep in touch, and we only remember a little and he was talking about how good the teams were when we were there, and I said: & # 39; Yes, it's blurry for me because I only remember my last game against VCU. "

The Rams that season were led by star guard Rolando Lamb, who averaged 17.3 points for the 25-5 Sun Belt Conference champions.

Several years later, Rolando and his wife Angela had a son named Jeremy, who became a star guard for Connecticut's 2011 NCAA championship team and now plays for the Indiana Pacers. Battle told SN that he never attempted to use the fact that his Marshall team had been an 81-65 victim of the Rams' first round to help recruit Jeremy for Wake Forest.

(Jim Calhoun may have, because his Northeast Huskies were beaten by Lamb and the Rams the year before.)

"I remember sitting in the locker room, like when I took off my uniform thinking 'I'm never going to put this on again.' It was really very emotional," Battle said. Like many players who play in college, you know you're not going to play in the NBA. And that's it. And it's like, 'What am I going to do with my life now? It's over. & # 39; It was gratifying but also sad at the same time, if that makes sense. "

Battle really knew that. He had started to think about a career as a coach after discussing it with his coach, Rick Huckabay, during his junior season. Battle started as a graduation assistant in Delaware, then worked for four more stops en route to Providence, where Ed Cooley's Friars had been preparing to start their sixth NCAA Tournament in seven seasons, prior to his cancellation. Battle no longer enters the tournament at the bottom of the stand, but he knows how it feels to be there.

"I think it's amazing. It gives hope to everyone, not just the bigger teams, but all the different levels of teams," said Battle. "Some of these 'middle senior' players are so good like these 'big-media' players and when you enter a tournament atmosphere anything can happen. They only have to beat you one day. So I think that adds to the excitement. I think it's that's why it's so exciting and everyone is looking forward to it. Because you never know. "

An almost deranged loss turned devastating

Ron Hunter reached 17 seconds from just the second 12-5 upset in modern NCAA Tournament history (the first, Kentucky over Washington, occurred the day before). He remembers it well, but not always with affection.

Led by superstar guard Ron Harper, whose son Ron Harper Jr. would have played in this year's tournament with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Miami (Ohio) got a general offer after compiling a 20-10 record and second place in The Mid-American Conference. The RedHawks were pitted against No. 5 seed Maryland and Bias.

Miami led 68-67 with 17 seconds remaining in overtime and prepared to inbound the ball under Terps' basket. They were faced with forcing a quick rotation or intentionally fouling one of the Miami players.

"I took the ball out of bounds, and Ron Harper broke one way and threw it on the other side. Adrian Branch picked it up and marked the winner of the game, "Hunter, now Tulane's coach, told SN." We just had a miscommunication, and I threw it the wrong way.

"It happened in Dayton, Ohio, where I'm from and where Ron Harper is from. Having an NCAA tournament in his backyard like this, his friends and family are there, made it even more difficult.

"It was probably the most devastating loss I've ever had."

Actually, his memory is a little wandering. In fact, Branch pounced on Hunter's inning pass directly adjacent to the Maryland goal, but with no defenders in sight, he missed a layup. It was until 6-5 senior guard Jeff Adkins who got up and kicked him in goal. Miami had plenty of time to respond, but the players who handled the ball, neither Hunter nor Harper had a touch, showed little confidence in shooting for a game winner.

"Every time I see Adrian Branch on television, he reappears," Hunter said. “I trained at Georgia State and became friends with Lefty Driesell, who had the job before me. I went to his induction into the Hall of Fame and told him less should be mentioned in his acceptance speech for helping him get that victory. "

Hunter trained in the state of Georgia from 2011-19. In 2015, his team, blessed with the talent of his son, R.J. Hunter entered the NCAA with a 24-9 record and number 14 seed. They matched in the first round against 3-seed Baylor. The game was reduced to the last seconds, and R.J. he took a quick advance back and shot in a 30 footer for a 57-56 victory.

That seemed like a rewarding moment for Ron Hunter's disappointment from three decades earlier. But it was not, completely.

"We went to three consecutive NCAA tournaments in Miami but we never advanced," said Ron Hunter. "R.J. He always said his goal was to win a game and beat his father. So he hit that shot and got a win. And he still pisses me off about it.

“The tournament changes careers. In Valparaíso, look at what happened to the Drew family from Bryce Drew's shot. And the R.J. changed everything we did.

"The tournament involves the country. That is something that I love. Even if you don't have a team, you choose one based on colors or whatever. It is something that unites our country. "

The great beast from the east

The 1985 Big East was a pretty terrible place for a basketball coach if you didn't coach someone named Ewing or Mullin. Gary Williams' Boston College Eagles ended the conference regular season with a losing record, just 7-9, and went 18-10 on Sunday for the national team. Four of their losses were against Georgetown and St. John & # 39; s, who lost just three Big East games to each other.

Maybe it was the split with Syracuse and Villanova. Maybe it was the non-league wins over TCU and Michigan State. Certainly, expansion to 64 teams was essential. Otherwise, there was no way Boston College had received an offer for the 1985 NCAA.

"When you go into a conference like the Big East, that was good that year, you don't know how good you are because you lose some games," Williams told SN. "You are banging your head against the wall going against Patrick Ewing and Chris Mullin, Villanova, Syracuse as well as they were back then." It's hard.

"We lost a game in the Big East Tournament: We lost a buzzer notice against Syracuse, and I thought that game could keep us out of the NCAA Tournament." So we are very happy to get an offer. "

The Eagles, No. 11 seed in the Midwest, didn't waste it. Game one was against Texas Tech, and the game was played in Houston, but Eagles star Michael Adams scored 17 of his 55 points to help secure a two-point victory. The second round brought in a game against 3-seed Duke, which featured Johnny Dawkins, Mark Alarie and a beautifully groomed center named Jay Bilas. Boston College won that by a single point (even though Bilas exploded for 15).

That placed Boston College in Sweet 16 against Keith Lee, Vincent Askew, Andre Turner, and the Memphis Tigers. The Eagles almost also won that one. If they had, they would have played Oklahoma and Tisdale for a place in the Final Four, which featured three other members from the Big East in Georgetown, St. John and Villanova.

The great this came thisclose to have all four of the last four.

“They (Memphis) were very talented. They had like four NBA guys on the court and a very good team, ”Williams said. "We went down in the second half, probably 12 or 14, and came back and tied the score and the ball on the sideline with 14 seconds remaining. We tried to take him to Michael Adams, but they associated him twice. When we threw him into our center, Roger McCready, unfortunately, he didn't have good hands. He dropped it, slipped off his foot and was picked up. "

Askew led to the right baseline, where it looked like he would try to win the game with a 10-foot jumper. But when he jumped, he found that he had gone too far and was behind the board; instead, he turned and gave Turner a pass. Turner was open for capture, then was quickly covered by Adams, but his approach had been too fast and Turner was able to free himself from him with two speedboats left. His 15-foot jumper crossed the net and rang the bell.

"It's funny. Andre Turner then played for the Wizards and I had a chance to talk to him," Williams said. "He told me that he had basically given up on the play and was running at half speed, and so he was only on top. of the circle in that situation. "That's the way things are sometimes."

Williams, despite the anguish, attended that year's Final Four and saw Rollie Massimino, John Thompson and Lou Carnesecca, three coaches he had competed against all winter, enjoying the booty from training at the event. "Seeing three Big East teams was great and all that," Williams said, "but you also wanted to be there."

He would not make it for another 16 years, after moving to Ohio state and then to Maryland, his alma mater. The Terps reached the Final Four in 2001 and then won the NCAA title a year later.

“I think as time went on, being 64 was great. Look back when UCLA was good and there were 16 teams, there were a lot more really good teams, ”Williams said. "I think this is great, because any coach or kid who can say they trained or played in the NCAA Tournament is a good thing."

"For the 90 percent of kids who play college basketball, that's it. They're not going to play any kind of professional basketball. So the NCAA Tournament is probably the highlight of their lives … in terms of basketball "

A perfect and appropriate ending

For the event to really stand out as a success, it needed a perfect ending. And the 1985 NCAA Tournament got one on The Perfect Game.

The funny thing about that nickname, which has endured for the 35 years since Villanova earned a 66-64 victory over Georgetown for his first NCAA championship, is that Villanova did not play perfectly. The Wildcats took 10 shots in the second half against the Hoyas, and only made nine.

See: not perfect.

It still stands as the biggest championship game in the four decades since the NCAA began sowing the field. Villanova, who entered the tournament as No. 8 in the Southeast Region, edged Dayton by two points, Michigan by four and Maryland by three. Only North Carolina, led by Kenny Smith and Brad Daugherty, fell by double digits as the Wildcats advanced to the Final Four.

"The crazy thing is, I didn't have much experience with the tournament before, because that was my first year as a coach at Villanova," Steve Lappas, now an analyst at CBS Sports, told SN. “I was a high school coach the year before in the Bronx.

“Every year, we had a little party when the Final Four ended. My friends would come and watch. And I remember saying, "Gee, what I couldn't give to go to the game once."

The following year, he was sitting on the Villanova bench at Rupp Arena in Lexington, trying to help Coach Mass find a way to deal with Ewing, Reggie Williams, Bill Martin, and David Wingate.

Lappas had been interviewed for coaching jobs at schools like Columbia, and it didn't work: "It would have killed me to go to Columbia," he said. That was never necessary. Massimino offered him a position in 1984.

"It's like the weirdest thing in history," said Lappas. "It was surreal. No doubt about that."

Lappas claims that Massimino called him "High School Harry,quot; during that championship season and insists: "I was the guy who was going to have coffee." And more than that, he would do cheese races for Coach Mass.

"Rollie liked this type of cheese that they only had in a certain part of Pennsylvania, so it would take two hours to pick up the cheese," he said. “I was a part-time assistant / restricted earnings coach. Then you could only earn so much money. But you were the third assistant. So taking advantage of this opportunity was incredible. "

Villanova played a 2-3 showdown zone that annoyed the Hoyas, but barely frustrated them; they shot 54.7 percent from the field. Wingate scored 16 points, Ewing 14, and both made more than half of their shots. But the Wildcats controlled the tempo in the absence of a shot clock and ensured that each of their attempts was the best possible shot they could make. They were 13-of-18 from the field in the first half, 72 percent. Then they started to play better.

Sophomore Harold Jensen became the hero, coming off the bench to make his five shots and 4 of 5 from the foul line.

"I really think our win that year had a lot to do with the growing popularity of the tournament, because it was & # 39; the biggest surprise of all time & # 39 ;, which I really don't think it was, and that is combined with the expansion of In the tournament and then comes the shot clock and the 3-point shot, I think you just blew up at the right time, ”Lappas said.

“I learned a lot that year. Here is my great memory: After the championship game, I said to Coach Misa as we walked towards the press conference, I said: & # 39; Coach, can I ask you a question? & # 39; And he said, "What?" "What's so difficult about this?" He punched me in the arm. "