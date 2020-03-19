British cruise ship docks affected by coronavirus in Cuba | News

%MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d11% %MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d12%

A British cruise ship with five confirmed cases on board has docked in Cuba, after being rejected from multiple ports in the Caribbean.

Cuba allowed the ship to enter after Barbados, the Bahamas and the United States rejected the captain's request to disembark.

%MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d13% %MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d14%

MS Braemar had been trapped at sea for more than a week.

%MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d15% %MINIFYHTML2a389d20beb84c52ab3a46152766e94d16%

The UK Foreign Minister thanked the Cuban government for allowing passengers to disembark, as many on board are British citizens.

Several flights have been chartered to take you home.

Ed Augustin of Al Jazeera reports.