Bride-to-Be surprises her quarantined grandfather with engagement news

A North Carolina woman found an extra special way to include her quarantined grandfather in her engagement.
Carly Boyd recently surprised 87 year old Shelton Mahala through the window of his nursing home, where he is currently isolated due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"When I got to the nursing home," the 21-year-old told ABC News, "I ran through the building to get to his bedroom window and the blinds were pulled up. He pointed to my ring and realized he was engaged " ! "
Carly said the nursing home staff helped coordinate the unforgettable moment, which brought some much-needed sunshine for her grandfather's day. "I was so happy I was wondering, 'When's the wedding?'" The bride shared. "I know he feels a little trapped right now because of all the restrictions. We both said we love each other and it was a really emotional moment."
Carly told ABC News that she hopes her story will inspire others to take the outbreak seriously and work to prevent its spread to the most vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.
As he put it, "When people think about going out and having a good time this weekend, I hope they realize that others are sacrificing very personal relationships and the welfare of their loved ones to keep everyone safe."
