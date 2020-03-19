Brenda Song pays tribute to the amazing cast of Life Suite

How suite room It is this?!

On Wednesday, Brenda song took a stroll down memory lane to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The joint life of Zack and Cody. Taking on Instagram, the Disney student shared an image from the show's Halloween episode, where she and her co-stars Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse Y Ashley Tisdale can be seen half-screaming.

"My real reaction when I just read that it's the 15th anniversary of the #thesuitelifeofzackandcody premiere !!" she captioned the post. "That's crazy! I've never felt so old. Hahaha. An incredible time that changed your life. I miss you, gang!"

During the three seasons of the Disney Channel program, Song played the Tipton Hotel's heiress, London Tipton, a role that would launch the Doll face Star's career and making it a household name. After finishing the series in 2008, he joined Dylan and Cole for the Life Suite spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck, who followed the characters as they enrolled in a semester-at-sea program aboard the SS Tipton.