Brenda Song pays tribute to the amazing cast of Life Suite

On Wednesday, Brenda song took a stroll down memory lane to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The joint life of Zack and Cody. Taking on Instagram, the Disney student shared an image from the show's Halloween episode, where she and her co-stars Dylan Sprouse, Cole Sprouse Y Ashley Tisdale can be seen half-screaming.
"My real reaction when I just read that it's the 15th anniversary of the #thesuitelifeofzackandcody premiere !!" she captioned the post. "That's crazy! I've never felt so old. Hahaha. An incredible time that changed your life. I miss you, gang!"
During the three seasons of the Disney Channel program, Song played the Tipton Hotel's heiress, London Tipton, a role that would launch the Doll face Star's career and making it a household name. After finishing the series in 2008, he joined Dylan and Cole for the Life Suite spin-off series The Suite Life on Deck, who followed the characters as they enrolled in a semester-at-sea program aboard the SS Tipton.
Looking back on the show 15 years later, there are several Life Suite Secrets that will amaze fans, starting with the fact that Song originally didn't want the London part, which was inspired by real-life social life Paris Hilton.
In an interview with W Magazine, the Social network Star revealed that she had auditioned for the role of Tisdale as Maddie, a sarcastic brain who worked at the hotel, but the producers had something else in mind.
"They were full, the true parody of Paris Hilton," Song told the media. "And when we read for the roles that were,‘ No, actually, you change parts. " Hollywood wasn't doing that then. "
In fact, Song shared that he almost missed the role entirely. When he got the concert at age 15, he also received early acceptance at Harvard University. Fortunately, her father encouraged her to continue acting. She recalled him saying, "Here's the thing. You have an incredible opportunity, if acting is what you want to do … you go to college to find out what you want to do, but if this is what you want to do, you have the opportunity to do it. "
