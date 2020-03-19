Bored Sam Smith promises to go out with songs while practicing self-isolation

%MINIFYHTML1e86f569131e9286db0aca0babbdbb1711% %MINIFYHTML1e86f569131e9286db0aca0babbdbb1712%

Claiming to be 'bored', the hit maker 'Stay With Me' admits that the coronavirus crisis is going to be a challenge for anyone who comes in here a bit, like me.

Singer Sam smith he's fed up with self-insulating during the coronavirus crisis, literally.

The hit creator "Stay With Me," who is locked in his mansion, visited Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, to alert fans of the disease and boredom.

But Sam promised to return to social media and join devotees for a "singing song" to help brighten everyone's spirit.

"Hello everyone! This is a weird, weird, weird moment …" Smith said in a posted video.

"I'm currently at home. My headache and allergies hurt a little, but I think I'm fine. But I wanted to stay alone just to be safe … I wanted to communicate with each of you right now, and send my love I hope you are fine. I hope you are mentally fine. It will be a challenge for anyone who comes in here a bit, like me. "

Sam added: "I just want to bring home and say how important this time is at this time so that we all remain a unit and take care of each other. All older people, I am concerned about my nan right now, I am I care about so many people … Be patient and generous, and share things, share food! "

The singer then announced plans to cheer everyone up in the next few days with a song, saying, "I'm going to try to do whatever I can to help … So if I'm better in a few days, I'll go play some songs and record them. And we hope we can all have a little song to sing together. It would be nice, we need it, music is a beautiful thing at a time like this. "

Smith signed and added, "I love you all very much. Please stay safe. Drink plenty of water. Read … I hate reading. Do things to keep me busy. I'm going to watch TV because I'm * bored * tless!"