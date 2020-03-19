Bono urges people to continue singing in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in the new song & # 39; Let Your Love Be Known & # 39;

WENN / Brian To

Launching his first new music in three years, the U2 frontman says the song is inspired by images of Italians who sang together from the quarantine of their home.

Bond He wants people to keep singing in the midst of the current coronavirus crisis. On Tuesday, March 17, the U2 The leader released a new ballad song titled "Let Your Love Be Known" which is dedicated to those who kept their spirits through this difficult time, as well as those on the front line.

Taking to his band's official Instagram account, the 59-year-old singer uploaded a video of him singing from his home in Dublin, Ireland. About this first music in three years, he explained that he wrote it in "about an hour", and claimed to be inspired by images of quarantined Italians singing together on the balconies while writing in the caption, "For Italians who inspired. "

"And I can't reach but I can rain / You can't touch but you can sing / Through the rooftops / Sing the phone / Sing and promise me that you won't stop / Sing your love, be known, let your love Be known," the singer from "Beautiful Day", whose real name is Paul David Hewson, could also be heard singing about his inspiration.

In the legend of his publication, Bono also dedicated his piano ballad to "the Irish". In addition, the rocker "With or Without You" stated that it is also "for ANYONE that this St. Patrick's Day is in a difficult situation and still sings. For the doctors, nurses, caregivers on the front line, we are you singing to" .

"Let Your Love Be Known" is Bono's first music since U2's fourteenth studio album, "Songs of Experience," which was released in late 2017. Speaking of how the virus affected the world, his lyrics read: " Yes there was silence / yes, there were no people here / yes, I walked the streets of Dublin and no one was around / Yes, I don't know you / No, I didn't think I didn't care. "

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China, before spreading worldwide. Her outbreak has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on March 11. People around the world have been counseled to practice social distancing in an effort to combat the spread of the virus, which has since killed some 8,810 people with 2,978 deaths from Italy. .